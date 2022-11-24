DANVERS — There was never a question in St. John's Prep coach Brian St. Pierre's mind.
Instead of resting key players who were banged up prior to next Saturday's Division 1 Super Bowl game, he chose to play everyone in the Thanksgiving Day game with Catholic Conference foe Xaverian. The holiday game may have lost some of its meaning because of the way the playoffs are structured, but not as far as St. Pierre is concerned.
St. Pierre went with his starters and got a terrific performance from senior captain Carson Browne (202 yards rushing, 2 TDs) along with a staunch defensive effort in a 27-14 victory over the Hawks.
After the game, St. Pierre and the Prep captains held the large trophy that goes to the winner up for teammates and fans to see. Many former players from the 2018 and 2019 Super Bowl title-winning teams were on hand proudly wearing their championship jackets.
It was the Prep's first in over Xaverian in three years and just their second in the last decade.
""Sure, Thanksgiving games have changed, but this game is still very important because it's a great rivalry," said St. Pierre, whose team will take a 10-2 record into next Saturday's Super Bowl clash vs. Springfield Central at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough (12:30 p.m.).
"It used to be for 20-25 years the winner of this game would go to the Super Bowl. That's not the case any longer with the new format, but we have a healthy respect for that team and it still matters who wins."
Senior captain Jesse Ofurie and his fellow receiver, junior standout Stephon Patrick, were both 50/50 to play, said St. Pierre, after being hurt in a collision during their team's state semifinal win over Central Catholic last Friday. But each wanted to play against Xaverian in their last game of the season at Glatz Field wearing their blue home uniforms — and did.
It didn't take long for Ofurie to make an impact, intercepting a Henry Hasselbeck pass on the day's first play. It was the first sign of trouble for Hasselbeck, who was sacked eight times. The Eagles did a good job covering his receivers and defenders Mikey Nabbout, John Droggitis, Jackson Tucker, and Matt Callahan were all over him.
"I'm banged up but I wanted to be with my guys," said Ofurie. We've got a brotherhood that can't miss. I love this team, I love the school, and I felt had to be out there.
"We knew they keyed on No. 6 (Jonathan Monteiro) and No. 15 (Comella), and we worked all week on stopping them."
Browne noted what a huge win it was for his team heading into next week's clash for the Super Bowl.
"It means so much to me because since freshman year this was the first time we beat them -- and we get to keep the trophy for a year," he said. .
"Droggitis had 3-4 sacks," added Browne. "He's my boy from Peabody. I grew up playing Pop Warner with him and am so happy for him."
After a scoreless first quarter, Xaverian got on the board first on a crossing route pass to Charlie Comella that went for a 52-yard touchdown. Comella had both touchdowns for the Hawks (7-4), catching a pass and racing 65 yards to paydirt late in the fourth quarter after the outcome had been decided.
The lead didn't last long as the Eagles needed only two plays to tie it up, with QB Deacon Robillard hitting Ofurie with a 20-yard scoring strike. After a three-and-out for the Hawks, the home team went ahead for good on the first of two field goals by reliable Jackson Selby, 10-7.
Browne scored twice in the third quarter to make it 24-7 for St. John's. A 55-yard TD run on the first play of the quarter gave the hosts a 10-point lead, and after Xaverian's Michael Oates was thrown for a loss by Tucker on fourth down, the Eagles went back to the ground behind Browne and he produced a 5-yard scoring run.
"It was a grind-it-out battle in the first half, but then we took control," said St. Pierre. "Jesse had that huge early interception, then a touchdown catch. He showed why he's one of the best players around. Our defense was outstanding, and they couldn't run the football because we got after the QB. We didn't have much time to get ready for them, but the kids worked very hard."
Selby blasted a 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring for the Eagles.
St. John's Prep 27, Xaverian 14
at Glatz Field, Danvers
Xaverian (7-4);0;7;0;7;14
St. John's Prep (10-2);0;10;14;3;27
Scoring summary
X-Charile Comella 52 pass from Henry Hasselbeck (Joe McDonald kick)
SJP-Jesse Ofurie 20 pass from Deacon Robillard (Jackson Selby kick)
SJP-Selby 26 field goal
SJP-Carson Browne 55 run (Selby kick)
SJP-Browne 5 run (Selby kick)
SJP-Selby 44 field goal
X-Comella 65 pass from Hasselbeck (McDonald kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Xaverian — Michael Oates 12-7, Mike O'Connor 1-6, Vincent Bosa 1-2, Henry Hasselbeck 10-(-1), Jonathan Monteiro 1-(-3); St. John's Prep — Browne 29-202, Deacon Robillard 3-3, Jack Fillion 1-3, Cam LaGrassa 1-(-3).
PASSING: Xaverian — Hasselbeck 10-17-212-2-1; St. John's Prep — Robillard 7-15-76-1-1.
RECEIVING: Xaverian — Comella 5-168, Johnathan Monteiro 2-27, Anthony Bosa 1-11, Caleb Brown 1-3, Danny Edgehille 1-3; St. John's Prep — Mason McSweeney 2-25, Ofurie 1-20, Jack Fillion 1-16, Stephon Patrick 2-14, Browne 1-1.