PEABODY — The sun may not have been shining Saturday, but the dreary conditions couldn't dim the luster of the gold medals earned by some of the North Shore's brightest track stars.
In the first officially sanctioned state championship meets since the pandemic shut everything down in March 2020, St. John's Prep captured the boys Division 1 team title and the Peabody High girls took three event titles at the Division 1 Mass. State Track Coaches Association's relay meet.
Overcast skies and intermittent rain didn't ruin the carnival atmosphere at Peabody High's Smyrnios Track. Pop-up tents surrounded Coley Lee Field and kept the hundreds of athletes from across the Bay State dry as the the boys competed in the morning and girls went off in the afternoon.
Peabody's incredible sprinting foursome of Savanna Vargas, Dado Nasso, Sadai Headley-Mawasi and Jolene Murphy set a Division 1 relay meet record, and a Peabody High record, in winning the 4x100 in 49.05 seconds. They came back about an hour later to win the 4x200 by cruising past the field by more than eight seconds, with an official time of 1:44.06.
"It was really exciting to be at home, where we train and practice. It gave us a sense of calmness," said Headley-Mawasi, who'll be running at UMass Amherst next year.
Having a dual meet less than 24 hours earlier at Beverly High made bouncing back for the relays a challenge for the Tanners. Head coach Fernando Braz initially wanted his quartet to choose either the 4x100 or 4x200, but since COVID-19 cancelled the opportunity to compete for state titles last spring and this past winter, there was no keeping them off the track.
"It would've been impossible to choose," Headley-Mawasi said. "We felt like we had to try to take them both."
"We wanted to prove ourselves," added Murphy, who's signed to run at Boston College next year. "Losing a whole year to quarantine, we wanted to push ourselves and see what we could do. It was great to be able to do it at our home base in front of so many friendly faces."
While the 4x100 time broke two records, the 4x200 time was a half-second shy of the meet record. It was still an outdoor Peabody High record, quite the feat given the temperature.
"They're a closely knit group. They work hard and they take care of themselves," Braz said. "They're very loose until the moment of the race, and then they lock in."
Earlier in the day, St. John's Prep dominated the jumps to rack up 74 points to win its first team title since 2018. The Eagles took gold in the long jump, high jump and triple jump as well as the shuttle hurdle and sprint medley.
Quinn Curtin was first overall in both the triple jump and the high jump, teaming with Harry Portorreal and Noah Thomas to win the triple relay (i.e., best combined distance of three jumpers). Portorreal was first overall in the long jump, teaming with Curtin and Thomas for gold, and Thomas and Drew McStay made up the high jump team.
Portorreal, a senior, took another goal alongside freshman Dylan Aliberti, junior Tyler Hughes and junior Jason Bois in the shuttle hurdle (65.88 seconds). The Eagles' sprint medley saw Aliberti and sophomore Steph Patrick run the 200-meter legs, with senior Jarrett Young taking the 400 and Nathan Lopez closing the 800 leg for a championship time of 3:37.25
"Honestly this was such a team win," said Prep head coach Zach Lankow. "Our jumpers handled the pressure of the weather as well as they could have and speaks to great senior leadership from Quinn, Noah and Harry."
The 50 points from the five championship wins would've been nearly enough for a team title on their own. The Eagles left no doubt, team-wise, by picking up second in the 4x100 (Patrick, Aliberti, Young and Cooper Johnson) as well as second from the 4x1600 squad (Paul Lovett, Lopez, Graham MacDonald and Charlie Tuttle). Young came back again to run a leg of the second place 4x400 with Griffin Tache, Owen Parker and Connor Perault, an impressive display of keeping warm and loose in unusually cold conditions.
"Jarrett's one of the toughest sprinters in the state. This was only Steph Patrick's second-ever track meet and he tripled inside of an hour ... the double by Lopez was huge," Lankow said.
"It was such a competitive meet with so many well coaches programs. I'm happy to have an incredible assistant coaching staff that knows how to prepare our athletes for days like this."
The Prep's 4x800 and distance medley relays were both seventh, just barely missing out on points, and the Eagles 4x200 finished 14th.
Peabody's girls also won the shot put championship. Arlene Davila was second overall and teamed with Aaliyah Alleyne and Jessica Richards for the winning distance. Davila also teamed with Richards and Trinity Cabrera for fourth in the discus. Peabody's 4x400 finished tenth, the shuttle hurdle eighth, its sprint medley 19th and the Tanner girls were sixth in the team standings.
"It might've been and cold and wet, but I think we're all thinking, 'What were we doing at this time last year?'," Braz said. "We're all really grateful to be competing and to Peabody's health department and our athletic director, Bob Bua, for making it happen."
The Tanner boys had a big day from senior Brandon Glass and junior Peter Gardikas, who helped the team finish fifth in both events. Glass was fifth individually in the the shot and Gardikas was sixth in the discus; Adam Farhat and Marco DeSimone contributed to the throws teams.
Freshman Shea Lynch was fifth individually in the javelin and helped the Tanner team with freshman Dominic Scalese and senior Joe Swanton come in second. The triple jump of Joel Lisoma, Trevor Strauss and Ben McKiernan was fourth, Lisoma teamed with Patrick Senfuma, Matt Richards and McKiernan for fourth in the shuttle hurdles. Peabody's boys 4x100 was tenth and the 4x200 was seventh.