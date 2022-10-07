DANVERS — It was Senior Night at Glatz Field, and after the 25 St. John's Prep 12th graders were honored with their parent,s the home team wasted no time in making sure the night was a memorable one.
The Eagles built up a commanding lead en route to a 50-0 drubbing of Malden Catholic. In doing so, they improved to 4-1 after their third straight win.
For the fourth straight game, St. John's Prep began with either a kickoff or a punt return to get on the scoreboard. This time it was junior Stephon Patrick who changed directions and followed a nifty block by Joenel Aguero for a 44-yard punt return less than two minutes in. It came after Malden Catholic went 3-and-out on its first possession.
"That has to be a record getting (a touchdown) from special teams four times now to score the first time we touch the ball," said head coach Brian St. Pierre after the Eagles dominated play from start to finish. "I knew a team coached by Joe Gaff would give a lot of effort all the way, but that program is struggling."
Patrick gave all the credit on his touchdown to Aguero, who opened up a big hole to give him a free path to paydirt. Patrick took the ball at the right sideline, cut into the middle and then all the way to the left sideline.
"Joenel played it perfectly with that block," said Patrick. "He knew just what to do. It's so important to set the tone by getting out early, and we did."
St. John's Prep, which has outscored its last two foes by a combined 90-6, was missing two of its four captains. Jesse Ofurie has the flu, and Mikey Nabbout is still sidelined with mono.
The Lancers were backed up deep in their own territory on their first possession, and the punt only went 21 yards to their 34-yard line. It took six plays for the Eagles to increase the lead to 14-0 on the first of captain Carson Browne's three rushing touchdowns. Brown had over a hundred yards in the first 24 minutes before sitting down when St. Pierre went to his bench.
Jackson Selby made it 17-0 with a long field goal for St. John's, early in the second quarter. and after another MC possession where the offense couldn't get a first down against the stingy Prep defense, Browne struck again. Starting at midfield, the Eagles ran the ball seven times, capped by an 8-yard TD romp by Browne for a 24-0 cushion.
By halftime the lead was 31-0 on Browne's third score of the night, an 11-yard blast into the end zone, and it was running time the whole second half.
While the offense clicked from the start, the Prep defense denied any big gains on the ground and broke up passes. The visitors only had two first downs in the first half, and one came on a 15-yard penalty against St. John's.
Starting quarterback Aidan Driscoll's night was over before the second quarter ended, and both Deacon Robillard and Jimmy Nardone saw action at QB for the Eagles.
"Carl Monks played a lot a week ago, so we wanted to give our other two backups more playing time," said St. Pierre. "The line did a good job opening up holes for Carson, and I was really happy we got all of our seniors in. That was important, and they'll have good memories."
One senior who will never forget his long TD run is Mikey Pallazola, who broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown run for the Prep's final score.
Prior to that, Dylan Aliberti chipped in with a 26-yard third quarter run, and then had a 65-yard pick-6 as the Lancers couldn't stop the powerful Prep attack.
"We didn't want to look past Malden Catholic to next week," said St. Pierre, whose team hits the road to face the state's top ranked team, Catholic Memorial (5-0), next Saturday. . "Honestly, I wasn't worried about it because this team does a good job staying in the moment."