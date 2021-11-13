The state's new cross country format, which sees nine divisions race across three locations for both boys and girls, was very kind to runners from the North Shore.
St. John's Prep was runner up in the Division 1A standings, narrowly edged by Brockton for the team title at Wrentham. Charlie Tuttle's time of 15:09 was the third fastest ever on the course and broke an Eagles record, placing second overall by four seconds.
Fellow Eagle Nathan Lopez was fifth overall in 15:44 and Felix Rogovin placed 32nd.
Peabody's Logan Traccia was runner-up in the Division 1B race, almost winning at the finish line. He ran 15:50 and was kicking for the victory when he fell from exhaustion and crawled to the finish line to ensure he was in second place. Also in Division 1B, Beverly's boys had a great showing of tenth place as a team. Senior Liam Ouellette led the pack of Panthers by coming in fifth overall in 16:00. Freshman Miach McManus and David DiPietro also ran well for Beverly.
The Panther girls were 7th as a team in Division 1B led by Mia Kasperowicz' 12th place finish (19:23). Emily Young was 14th in 19:32 and Olivia Young ran 20:32. Peabody's Sarah DiVasta came in 22nd in the 1B race at 19:46.
Marblehead's boys were second overall in the Division 1C standings with four runners in the top 20 point scorers. Junior Harrison Kee came 11th in 16:37, returning from injury with a vengeance. Senior captain Will Lamb was 15th (16:49), junior Ryan Thompson was 17th (16:56) and freshman Will Cerrutti (18th, 16:57) and sophomore Isaac Gross (21st, 16:59) rounded out the scoring.
The Magicians girls were 10th on the 1C ledger. Juliet Poss, a senior, advanced to All-States by finishing 33rd in 20:47.
In the Division 3A meet held out at Stanley Park in Westfield, Hamilton-Wenham's boys placed third overall. Eli Labelle came in tenth (17:34) and Cooper Blatz and Ryan Gillis also placed in the top 20.
Ipswich wasn't far behind in fourth place as a team. Finn Russell came in 14th overall in 17:45 while Cole Hansen (18:03) and captains Paul Wertz (18:52) and Dan Buletza (18:59) also ran well.
The Tiger and General girls fared similarly well in 3A. The Generals were eighth as a team with Ava Cote finished in sixth place overall with a time of 20:12. Alexis Donovan and Charlotte Madden also ran well.
For Ipswich, junior Amelia Stacy came in 20th overall to qualify for the All-State meet with a time of 20:25.
At the Division 2 meet, held at Gardner Golf Course, Danvers' boys continued their strong season by coming in second in the 2B team standings. Mekonnen Eon was second in the race at 16:38 with Kevin Rogers right behind him in third at 16:52. Luke Llewellyn clocked 17:20 and was also in the top ten.
Shea Nemeskal (20:48) was 13th for the Falcon girls and Emma Eagan placed 21st in 21:07.
In the Division 2C race, Bishop Fenwick's boys came in eighth with great runs by Wyatt Burr (8th, 17:21) and Declan Smith (9th, 17:26). The Crusader girls (12th) were led by Maria Ryan's time of 22:44.