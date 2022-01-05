TEWKSBURY — Good teams are ultimately happy when they produce ugly but character building victories.
The St. John’s Prep hockey team checked off all of those boxes at the Breakaway Ice Center Wednesday night, beating a talented Austin Prep team, 4-1, despite stretches of sluggish play over the final two periods.
The Eagles (now 4-1) played a strong opening stanza, but digressed as the game went on. The win wasn’t sealed until Ben McGilvray slid in an empty netter with 38 seconds remaining.
“It felt like our game was slowly slipping away from us,” admitted Prep head coach Kristian Hanson, whose team was outshot, 20-16. “For whatever reason we were disjointed, not connecting on passes, trying to do too much as individuals, had turnovers at bad spots on the ice.
“Let’s give credit to Austin Prep; they’re a very good team, probably the best one we’ve seen so far,” added Hanson. “They had some golden opportunities there in the third period. But we found a way to pull out a win when we weren’t at our best.”
Goaltender Payton Palladino played well for St. John’s, stopping 19 shots for his second triumph in as many starts. He was at his best over the final 15 minutes when he turned aside all eight Cougar shots that came his way.
Aggressive and opportunistic forechecking made the first period the Eagles’ best on this night. They hemmed Austin Prep in its own zone for long stretches of time, buzzed netminder Anthony Beaulieu continually and had chance after chance.
Junior right wing Will Van Sicklin — the best SJP skater on this night — gave his team a lead just 72 seconds in by taking a McGilvray pass on the right wing and sliding home a shot that eluded Beaulieu. He almost made it 2-0 before the period ended, but his blast down the wing rang off the far post.
But Austin Prep came out storming in the second period and prevented the Eagles from doing what had worked so effectively the period before. They carried the play until, in transition, St. John’s Prep worked the puck into the right corner behind Beaulieu, where sophomore Jake Vana dug it out, turned and fired a high wrister short side to double his team’s lead.
The Cougars responded just 35 seconds later when Drew Pazzia buried an unassisted goal, but the Eagles got their 2-goal margin back before the period ended when first line left wing Cole Blaeser banged home a power play tally. It saved a bit of face for the Eagles, who weren’t able to connect on a 5-on-3 man advantage prior to that.
“We just weren’t making good decisions two men up,” said Hanson. “We were trying to force pucks through seams and dump it into the corner when we had possession.”
With that two-goal advantage in the third, St. John’s went into more of a defensive shell and got away from its attacking game, allowing the Cougars to win puck battles and create odd man rushes the other way. Palladino (“he was at his best when we were on our heels” said Hanson) stood his ground, however, and the Prep chipped enough pucks out of the zone before McGilvray’s ENG sealed it.
“Part of this is learning to play with a lead like that,” said Hanson. “You’re up two and think you have to protect it, but in this sport we know if you sit back and try to do that late in a game, bad things can happen. You have to continue to attack and be aggressive, play like it’s 0-0.0
“We weren’t at our best tonight physically or mentally,” added Hanson, whose team plays at Xaverian Saturday (6 p.m.). “But the good thing is we found a way to win against a team I’d say is among the top five or six in the state, and that’s what good teams do.”
St. John’s Prep 4, Austin Prep 1
at Breakaway Ice Center, Tewksbury
St. John’s Prep 1 2 1 4
Austin Prep 0 1 0 1
First period: SJP, Will Van Sicklin (Ben McGilvray, Jeff Melanson), 1:12.
Second period: SJP, Jake Vana (Michael Shyjan), 7:17; AP, Luke Pazzia (un), 7:52; SJP, Jimmy Ayers (Cole Blaeser, Vana), ppg, 12:55.
Third period: SJP, McGilvray (Van Sicklin), eng, 14:22.
Saves: SJP, Payton Palladino 19; AP, Anthony Beaulieu 12.
Records: SJP, 4-1; AP, 2-1.