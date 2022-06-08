DANVERS — The St. John's Prep tennis team appears to be peaking at the right time. And as they dive deeper into their increasingly impressive Division 1 tournament run, it's paramount that the Eagles continue to play their best tennis.
Hosting No. 11 Cambridge Rindge & Latin in an afternoon Sweet 16 bout on Wednesday, St. John's did just that. Not only did they sweep their opponents, 5-0, but they did so in dominant fashion to advance to the state quarterfinals.
The Eagles (17-3) will now move on to take on the winner of No. 3 Acton-Boxborough and No. 14 Lincoln-Sudbury on Saturday (tentatively 4 p.m).
"It feels great," said veteran Prep head coach Mark Metropolis. "The kids have really improved from the beginning of the year and it's showed."
One tell tale sign of the team's drastic improvements: St. John's fell to Concord Carlisle earlier in the season, 4-1, before exacting revenge with a 3-2 decision in a scrimmage heading into the playoffs.
Metropolis' group carried that momentum into a dominant 5-0 win over rival Central Catholic in the opening round on Monday.
On Wednesday, they once again proved just how good they were. Senior Hunter Wolters topped Ali Alpan, 6-1, 6-2, at first singles, displaying power and consistency as he put points away. Juniors Paul Neal and Charles Kirby also cruised with identical 6-2, 6-0 decisions.
In doubles action, the freshmen duo of brothers Jack and Luke Prokopis -- who both train at the nearby Manchester Athletic Club -- earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory, while another freshman, Luke Free, and his partner Ben Liptak won 6-2, 6-0. Metropolis felt his doubles squads started off a tad tentative, but quickly flipped a switch en route to the swift two-set triumphs.
"The kids are just really starting to come together," added Metropolis. "I have three freshmen starting, which is huge, and they all play doubles. They've pretty much gone undefeated the last half of the season so they've done a great job."
Metropolis was also particularly impressed with his second singles standout, Neal. The talented No. 2 missed some action towards the end of the regular season due to injury, but has returned for the last two matches with aplomb.
"Paul's a great player; he hurt his shoulder but he's back now and he's playing really well," said Metropolis. "I thought he played a great match today; he really was just dominant."
While it's not set in stone just yet, Metropolis and his team fully expect to be taking on Acton-Boxborough in the next round. That particular squad already beat L-S twice in the regular season, dropped just one match overall and boasts one of the top singles players in the state.
"We're going to need a big team effort to be able to beat Acton-Boxborough," said Metropolis. "They're just a solid team top to bottom. But we've rebuilt our team from last year and they've been playing some great tennis. We look forward to the challenge."