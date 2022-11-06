DANVERS — At this stage in the season, it’s no longer a secret that the St. John’s Prep soccer team boasts both talent and depth across the field.
The Eagles proved themselves as one of the premier teams in the state after going unbeaten in the regular season and earning the No. 3 seed in Division 1 North playoff competition. And on a balmy Sunday morning at Glatz Field, they continued to establish their dominance by racing past a strong Beverly team, 6-0, in the opening round.
The Eagles move on to host No. 19 Milford in the Sweet 16 Wednesday at 5 p.m.
St. John’s Prep (18-0-1) had five different players find the back of the net. It dominated possession throughout and eventually wore down a Panthers’ squad that was coming off a hard fought win over North Andover in the preliminary round two nights prior.
“I was pretty confident that our depth could wear them down,” said Eagles’ head coach Dave Crowell. “There’s no one guy that any team can mark out of a game; we just have too many weapons.
“But the unselfishness ... the kids are making passes when they have a chance to shoot because they know if there’s a guy making a run, they have to lay it off to him and he’s going to have a much better chance. That’s something that we’ve been doing all year.”
While the final score suggests a lopsided clash, the first half was anything but. Beverly more than held its own in the early stages of the game, keeping St. John’s off the board until the 23rd minute when Michael Bertinato popped one in off a rebound.
It appeared the Panthers would head to the break down just a goal, but a late score gave the hosts even more momentum. Callum Rigby jumped in front of a pass and corralled the ball at his feet, taking a couple of dribbles before rifling one top shelf. The tally came in first half stoppage time and undoubtedly helped turn the tides in the Eagles favor.
“Getting that goal with literally less than a minute left in the first half was massive,” said Crowell. “I think that took a lot of wind out of them.”
The Eagles would ride that wave and make it 3-0 just minutes into the second half when Shamus Flaherty sent a cross into the box from the right side, where Graham Kramer was there to head it home. Kramer added another goal off a rebound in the 51st minute after Beverly keeper Matt Roy (12 saves) made an excellent leaping stop on the initial shot.
At that point, it was simply too lofty a deficit for an exasperated Beverly team to recover from.
“When you just played an entire game at 110 percent less than 36 hours ago, then have to come in here against a team that hasn’t played for a week and they’re fresh, it makes a big difference,” said Panthers’ head coach Edgar de Leon, his team finishing the year at 9-9-2. “You can only sustain for so long before your fatigue sets in and your mental fatigue sets in.
“Every year (St. John’s) is loaded with talent, and we were hoping to just drive off the energy we had from our win (against NA); we created some opportunities but it just wasn’t enough today.”
Ross O’Brien made it 5-0 about a minute after Kramer’s second goal, punching one home off a corner kick. Beverly opted to change keepers at that point, and substitute Connor Connolly (7 saves) made some great plays. But the Eagles continued to press and added one more late goal as freshman Garrison Murphy snared a steal and beat the keeper one-on-one to finalize the scoring.
St. John’s finished the game with 25 shots on goal compared to just three for Beverly. They also generated eight corner kicks (six in the second half) to Beverly’s three.
Will Minor was terrific defensively in the win, with Alex Borkland, Jake Vana, Chance Prouty, Mark Ghiu and Jeffrey Lopez all chipping in stellar efforts as well.
For Beverly, which turned things around in a big way down the regular season stretch to punch their playoff ticket, Ian Visnick and Owen McCarthy both turned in strong efforts, as did both keepers.
