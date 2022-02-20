The writing was on the wall for the St. John's Prep wrestling squad this winter.
After rolling through their regular season dual meet schedule unbeaten at 32-0, the Eagles carried that momentum into last weekend's Division 1 North sectional tournament to capture the title.
Then on Saturday, they left no doubt who the best team in the state was as they edged out second place Natick for the Div. 1 state championship. Head coach Manny Costa's group registered 198.5 points, overcoming an early deficit to Natick (164.5 points) to earn the crown.
"The team was ready to wrestle all weekend," said Costa. "They have wrestled all season with the goal of winning a state title. We were down 17.5 points after Day 1, but there was no panic. They knew the semifinal round was the big round, and that's the round that put us up and we never looked back."
Heading into those semifinal bouts, Natick was represented by seven different individuals and St. John's Prep six. But the Eagles won five of those matches and Natick just two, giving them the necessary points to jolt to the top of the standings.
Of those five St. John's wrestlers to advance to the finals in their weight class, four came out of it as champions: Alex Schaeublin (113 lbs.), Tyler Knox (126), Rawson Iwanicki (152) and Jack Blizard (220).
Schaeublin and Iwanicki — the latter of which captured his second state title — had three pins en route to the title, while both Knox and Blizard pinned all four of their opponents. Knox did so in particularly impressive fashion, earning pins in 16 seconds, 46 seconds, 65 seconds and 60 seconds to win most pins and quickest total time honors.
"Having four state champions in one season is incredible," said Costa. "I have coached 37 state champions and watching a wrestler achieve a dream for all their hard work never gets old. It's awesome watching them and their parents right after."
The Eagles also got a strong second place finish from Adam Schaeublin at 132 lbs., as well as a third place finish from Charlie Smith (285) and fourth place finishes from Elias Hajali (120) and Matt Mitchell (170). All of those aforementioned wrestlers, as well as the four state champs, will advance to the All-State tournament next weekend.
Not to be left out, Zach Richardson added a seventh place finish as well.
Also competing in Division 1, Peabody/Saugus' Chase Ledbury finished fifth at 145 lbs.
The Masconomet/Essex Tech co-op squad strung together an excellent showing in Division 2, finishing in fourth place overall. The team went 26-9 and placed all seven wrestlers they brought.
Leading the way was Ian Darling and Miles Darling, who both placed second at 138 and 113 lbs., respectively. Drew Howard (182) and Nick Mandracchia (132) both took third place, while Toal Lodewick (160) and Garrett Hunter (220) were fourth. Colin McAveney rounded out the top performers with an eighth place finish.
In addition, Bishop Fenwick's Luke Connolly earned a third place finish at 120 lbs., Beverly's Garret McNeil was fifth at 120 and Salem's Brendan Dalton was seventh at 138.
In Division 3, Danvers' Mark Haskins managed a seventh place finish at 120 lbs.