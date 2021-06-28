Just last week, the St. John's Prep wrestling team rolled over Methuen in the Division 1 North dual meet championship. On Monday, they were back on the mat looking to advance to the state finals with a win over familiar foe and Catholic Conference opponent St. John's Shrewsbury.
The Eagles had already topped their St. John's counterparts multiple times during the regular season, and Monday's more meaningful bout was no different.
Hosting the meet at the Mahoney Wellness Center, St. John's Prep dominated for a 65-3 victory. They now move on to face New Bedford, a 44-33 winner over Minnechaug in the state championship on Wednesday at 4 p.m. back at the Prep.
Winners in Monday's meet were as follows: Alex Schaeublin (106 pounds), Tyler Knox (120), Elias Hajali (126), Nick Curley (132), Adam Schaeublin (138), Ethan Barnes-Felix (145), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Jordan young (170), Garrett Dunn (182), Zach Richardson (220) and Charlie Smith (285).