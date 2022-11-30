The Eastern Mass. Soccer Coaches Association (EMSCA) recently released its annual awards and a number of North Shore male athletes deservedly made the cut as all-stars.
Highlighting that bunch was St. John’s Prep goalkeeper Yianni Andrikopoulos. The talented senior was already named Catholic Conference Player of the Year and recorded 16 shutouts this past season while helping the Eagles to their first Division 1 state championship crown since 2006.
Now, Andrikopoulos can add United Soccer Coaches All-New England status to his impressive high school resume. He was one of just six players across the state to earn that distinction.
In addition, Hamilton-Wenham head coach Matt Gauron was named the Division 4 Eastern Mass. Coach of the Year, while Salem High coach Padraic Slattery took home the organization’s Rising Coach of the Year award.
Local players to earn all-star status — and compete in last week’s EMSCA all-star games — were as follows:
Beverly: Ian Visnick, Sr., M.
Essex Tech: Guido Iannalfo, Sr., GK.
Hamilton-Wenham: Keenan Maguire, Jr., D; Harrison Stein, Sr., M.
Marblehead: Rory Zampese, Soph., GK.
Masconomet: Steven Ralph, Sr., M; Christian Shaffer, Sr., D.
Peabody: Bruno Correia, Sr., F; John Arruda, Sr., F.
Salem: Chris Qirjazi, Sr., M.
St. John’s Prep: Yianni Andrikopoulos, Sr., GK; Callum Rigby, Sr., M.
