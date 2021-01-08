Across New England, rugby is one of the few sports that's not commonly available to play at the youth level. If you don't grow up in a rugby family, chances are you won't even think about the sport until high school or college — if at all.
At one of the few area schools to offer rugby, St. John's Prep student-athletes enter the high school ranks with the opportunity to compete for a high level squad. As previously stated, the majority of individuals who go out for the team aren't involved or well-versed in the sport from the jump, but are able to pick things up quickly thanks to the knowledgeable coaching staff and dedicated upperclassmen who have been with the program for multiple years.
Such was the case for Eagles' senior James Horkan. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder admits that his Irish heritage led to some familiarity with the sport at an early age, but it wasn't until high school when he actually decided to give it a go. Four years later, he's one of the team's top talents and recently committed to Brown University to continue his career while getting a top tier education.
"Academics was definitely my No. 1 focus throughout my entire college decision process," said Horkan. "But I met Brown coach (David) Laflamme during a coaches information meeting when I was a sophomore, and was able to talk with him over Zoom this summer. I ended up meeting with him and was able to walk around campus and meet some of the players during the summer, and it just took off from there. I'm really looking forward to it."
When Horkan first came to the Prep, he was, as he put it, "tiny, tiny". He competed in indoor track as a freshman and weighed just 140 pounds.
But when the spring rolled around, Horkan was looking for another sport to compete in. He chose rugby, and it was clear from the start that he had a special talent and drive for the sport.
He began honing his skills in the offseason with the Mystic River and Northeast Academy club programs, and continued to progress on the pitch during each of his high school campaigns.
"James came in as a freshman not having played the sport and just started right at the bottom and he's sort of worked his way up," said Eagles' coach Seelan Manickman. "He would've been a starter for us last year if we had a season, and we expect big things from him as a senior this spring.
"He just listens to everything that every coach is saying, and he's one of those guys that you know is putting in the work in his spare time."
Horkan competes at the fly half position, which he described as "essentially a combination of quarterback and punter for the non-rugby fans". According to Manickman, he's improved drastically with his kicking skills and is beginning to blossom into a pretty strong ballhandler as well.
He's physical, quick and driven — all things that will pay dividends at the college level.
"We talked to him about the need to have the ability to kick, and he's been working extremely hard on that," said Manickman. "He's a coachable kid; he doesn't say a lot, but he's always coming in and the next time you see him he's improved. You don't have to say things twice to him, which is awesome."
At Brown, Horkan will be entering the club sports ranks (rugby is strictly a club sport at most colleges across the country) but can certainly expect an uptick in physicality, speed and talent level across the board. The Brown rugby program has been around since 1960 and has an excellent reputation throughout New England.
"I'm pretty excited because I already met with a couple of other guys that got in for early decision," said Horkan. "There's some players from Portugal and England and some other countries, so it's a very diverse team that I'll get to learn from and bond with. I'm really looking forward to learning in that new environment. It's a really tight knit community there and I'm definitely excited just to be playing at the next level."
An excellent student, Horkan plans to study mathematical economics and social justice. If his collegiate career is anything like his high school one, Horkan will shine at all levels.
"He's an excellent student; you don't even get the time of day at Brown unless you have a 4.0 GPA or higher," said Manickman. "He's involved with the campus ministry at St. John's, he also takes part in the community, and it's those types of things that a school like Brown are looking for. He's not just a great athlete but a great kid and a well-rounded young man."
