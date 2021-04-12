St. John's Prep's Knox, Curley take first at New England Wrestling Championships

As Massachusetts continues to cautiously monitor the ongoing state of the COVID-19 pandemic, there's still no word on whether or not a high school wrestling season will be held this spring.
But there was some positive news stemming from the mat this past weekend as a slew of local talent headed north to Hempstead, N.H. for the annual New England wrestling championships.
Perennial powerhouse St. John's Prep did not disappoint as Tyler Knox (113 lbs.) and Nick Curley (120 lbs.) came out on top in their divisions while three other Eagles placed at least top five.
Just to be out there competing was a blessing for all involved, and garnering some hardware along the way was the icing on the cake.
"It's been a crazy year obviously, so it was nice that they were still able to put the tournament on," said legendary St. John's Prep head coach Manny Costa. "It was kind of different this year as they were able to put the prep leagues in there as well, which was kind of nice. Overall, the kids had a great weekend and wrestled really well."
En route to his triumphant performance at 113 pounds, Knox, a sophomore transfer from Northfield Mount Hermon prep school, blazed through the competition with a number of impressive wins. He earned a pin out of the gate, followed that up with a 13-0 decision in the semis, then a 10-3 win in the finals over reigning finalist Evan Kinney.
Knox was authorative all weekend, proving he was the best in his weight class in a big way.
"He just dominated the tournament," said Costa. "The kid he faced in the finals, Kinney, was a New England finalist, All-State champ and two-time Division 1 state champion, so a really good test. Tyler did a good job."
The other Eagles' champion, Curley, was perhaps tested a bit more but still managed to grind his way to the top.
Curley earned a 19-3 win, a 10-5 win over Jack Ice (the two-time Massachusetts Division 1 state champion in the weight class), an 8-3 win over Zach Soda (last year's New England champ at 106) in the semis, and finally a thrilling 6-5 decision over Cam Soda in the finals. Knox was down 5-1 with 50 seconds left in said championship before reeling off five straight points for the win.
"Just unbelievable," said Costa. "It was a tough road to go through for Nick, so to win it all was really special. I thought he had really good third periods in both the final matches. He's gotten better and better every year and works so hard at it."
While they haven't had the chance to compete for their high school team since February 2020, Curley, Knox and most of the Prep's other wrestlers train year-round with a variety of clubs. That extra work throughout the year paid off for fellow Eagles Alex Schaublin, Rawson Iwanicki and Adam Schaeublin, each of whom finished within the top five at New Englands.
Alex Schaeublin was second overall at the 98-pound class, Iwanicki took third at 145 with a solid win over New Hampshire state champion Nick Pallaria along the way, and Adam Schaeublin was fifth at 120 pounds. Costa said the experience as a whole was tremendous for his team and all others involved.
Other locals performing well at the tournament included Danvers' Max Leete, who took fifth overall at 126 pounds; and Masconomet's Ian Darling, who was eighth in the same weight class. Swampscott's Michael Hopkins also shined, taking eighth overall at 152 pounds.