St. Lawrence-bound Durkin, Fenwick girls got a kick out of great fall season

It was clear to anyone watching the Bishop Fenwick girls soccer team this fall that this was a team that genuinely like one another.
The way the Crusaders shared the ball, kept their shape by moving as one in their formations and cohesively possessed at all three levels clearly showed every player was on the same page. And, they say, that was a huge reason for their success.
"It was a very fun season. We were a really close group, we brought that into the games and it helped a lot," said senior co-captain Jenna Durkin. "Every game it seemed like someone else was stepping up and making huge contributions."
Fenwick went 12-2-2 overall with the most wins of any North Shore team this fall. The Crusaders finished second in the Catholic Central League regular season and were also runners-up in the CCL Cup playoffs. The team posted nine shutouts and held 12 of its 15 opponents to one goal or fewer, a remarkable accomplishment considering the defensive contact that was outlawed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"At first you're reading the rules and it's like, 'How can I defend?' After a few games we definitely played our own style and adapted," said Durkin, one of the top defenders on the North Shore who earned Eastern Mass. all-star honors as a junior.
Keeper Claudia Keith was outstanding behind a great Fenwick defense which was led by Durkin and Veronica Tache, among others. After taking a loss to Bishop Feehan in the opener, Fenwick hit stride for a 14-game unbeaten streak that didn't end until they met Feehan again in the Cup final (a 3-2 defeat on penalty kicks).
"Once we got our mojo going, we were connected all over the field. From Claudia on out it seemed like everything connected," Durkin said of the nearly season-long win streak. "That second Feehan game was probably my favorite. We came out so strong and were winning until the last five minutes ... we really all stepped up and played our best that day."
Just before the season began, Durkin committed to play in college at St. Lawrence University. She signed her Letter of Intent to play there in November.
Getting a chance to continue her career at the next level, she admitted, is a dream come true.
"When I went to tour St. Lawrence I loved it. After doing an ID clinic there, I found I loved the coach and the girls ... it just seemed like a great place," said Durkin, who got her start playing for Silvio Albano's Hot Shots in her native Peabody and has suited for for FC Stars and Aztec over the years.
"I became a defender when I was five or six years old ... coach said that's what I did well, so I went with it. I've had great advice and techniques from so many different coaches: Silvio, Steve Flaherty, Greg Cosgrove. They've all taught me how to develop different skills."
Durkin says the keys to good defense are containing, not reaching for the attacker, and going strong to 50/50 balls. All those attributes certainly paid off this fall for Fenwick, which will also see senior captains Elani Gikas (St. Michael's) and Mia Tsaparlis (Salve Regina) play in college. The team's fourth captain, junior Bella DelVecchio, will be back next season.
"The leadership was very good this year. We tried to bring everyone together and keep us all close," said Durkin, who along with the captains helped organize a breast cancer fundraiser and some donations to the Haven from Hunger in Peabody for Thanksgiving. "That's always been important at Fenwick. Community service is a big part of who we are."
Also a captain and key player on Fenwick's girls lacrosse team, Durkin will spend the winter staying in shape hoping for a strong spring season. She and the Crusaders will always be grateful for the successful, if unconventional, fall they got on the pitch.
"All summer we were nervous, working so hard with Reps Fitness and captain's practices hoping we weren't doing it all for nothing," she said. "We'll always remember this year. For us seniors, the biggest highlights were all the friends we made through soccer."
