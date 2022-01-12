LYNN — The trio of Jason Romans, Mike Yentin and Che Hanks have led the Bishop Fenwick boys basketball team in a big way this season.
They're all talented players, they share the court well and they each bring a different element to the table.
St. Mary's knew that all too well heading into Wednesday's Catholic Central League rivalry tilt, and executed a perfect game plan to shut those three down. The Spartans pressured the ball without fouling and took Fenwick out of its comfort zone, forcing errant passes and contested jump shots throughout.
The result was a convincing 64-45 triumph for St. Mary's and just the second loss of the winter for Fenwick.
"We knew they were predominantly a 3-man team as far as scoring and handling the ball goes, so we wanted to try to wear those three guys down," said Spartans' head coach David Brown, his team now an impressive 11-1 on the season.
"I think in the second half their legs got a little bit tired, we forced some turnovers and we got to settle down in the offensive end and knock down some jump shots. Those top three guys don't come off the floor for them, so they end up playing 32 minutes with some constant pressure and we figured we could wear them out a little bit."
Despite facing the hard-nosed, aggressive defense all evening, Yentin still managed to lead the Crusaders in scoring with 15 points. He added nine rebounds and a block, too.
Romans finished with five points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Hanks managed nine points, five rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals.
But as a whole, the trio was largely inefficient, and the Crusaders offense looked out of sync at times in the second half.
"They come at you the whole game and our bench was a little limited tonight so our top five guys did play a lot," said Fenwick head coach Kevin Moran, his team 4-2 on the year. "But it was great pressure (by St. Mary's) and it came down to execution for us.
"Coming in here we knew if we turned the ball over we were going to be in trouble," Moran continued. "Their pressure is always what they're made of and quite frankly we didn't handle it that well. That's on me to figure it out but we should've handled that a little better."
It was an ugly start to the game for both teams, as St. Mary's led 8-7 after one quarter of play. In the second quarter, star point guard David Brown got going a bit to the tune of 10 points, and the Spartans began to find of a groove on both ends of the floor.
Henri Miraka, who missed much of last season with an injury, was big in the opening half, scoring all of his nine points while crashing the glass with a purpose. St. Mary's was able to build a 30-19 advantage at the break.
Then in the third, the Spartans continued to push the tempo and get out in transition, resulting in a 15-point advantage (45-30) heading into the final frame. St. Mary's hit three triples in the third quarter alone, and Brown continued to play well en route to a 23-point, 6-rebound, 2-assist performance.
Fenwick's Nick Bowers (10 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks) did his best to keep his team in it with great energy and effort on both ends of the floor, while Gianni Mercurio (6 points, 9 rebounds) also played well. But with little help from their bench and a frustrated Big 3, a comeback road win simply wasn't in the cards.
"I love playing over here and we know we have to come and compete every time," said Moran. "The only way you're going to succeed in this game is handling the pressure and I think they gave us a little lesson in that today. Hopefully we can learn from it; I think we'll definitely learn from it."
St. Mary's 64, Bishop Fenwick 45
at St. Mary's School, Lynn
Bishop Fenwick: Mike Yentin 7-0-15, Nick Bowers 5-0-10, Che Hanks 3-2-9, Gianni Mercurio 2-2-6, Jason Romans 2-0-5. Totals: 19-4-45.
St. Mary's: David Brown 7-4-23, Ali Barry 5-1-13, Derick Coulanges 3-3-9, Henri Miraka 3-1-9, Omri Merryman 2-1-6, Nick Sacco 2-0-4. Totals: 22-10-64.
Halftime: 30-19, St. Mary's
3-pointers: BF — Romans, Yentin, Hanks; SM — Brown 5, Miraka 2, Barry 2, Merryman.
Records: BF 4-2; SM 11-1