PEABODY — It was a typical clash between the rival Bishop Fenwick and St. Mary's Lynn girls basketball teams: Open space on the floor was hard to come by, every loose ball had two kids diving after it, few shots were truly uncontested and bodies crashed to the floor every other possession.
In a "got to have it" situation late, it was St. Mary's guard Yirsy Queliz that came through in the clutch. The Ipswich native buried a 3-pointer in transition with 2:33 left to push the Spartans lead back to a comfortable margin and the visitors held on for a 48-42 win over Fenwick Friday night.
"Yirsy creates for us at both ends of the floor," said Spartan coach Jeff Newhall, his team among the best in the state at 7-1.
It was a scoring drought at the end of the first quarter and into the second that doomed Fenwick, which fell to 4-2. Junior guard Olivia Found scored a game-high 18 for the Crusaders, who found their offensively rhythm in the second half but couldn't get over the hump after falling behind by ten in the second.
Big pushes both offensively and defensively helped Fenwick cut it to two at 27-25 in the third quarter and to four at 38-34 in the fourth. But despite multiple good looks at the hoop with chances to make it a one possession game, the Crusaders came up short.
"We just couldn't score and some of those were bunnies. In a five point game you can't miss the easy one," said Fenwick coach Adam DeBaggis. "And we did get a little bit undisciplined on defense at the end. You can't do that against a team like St. Mary's."
Indeed if the Fenwick defense only fell asleep for two possessions all night they came at the worst possible times. One was the dagger 3-ball by Queliz (11 points) and the next was a 3-pointer by Nicolette D'Iltria that pushed the lead to 10 with just over a minute to play (44-34).
A couple of steals and buckets by Found helped Fenwick get it back to five with 42.3 seconds on the clock, but the Spartans played great defense down the stretch and didn't let it get any closer. In all, the Spartan defense forced more than a dozen turnovers and held Fenwick to 33 percent from the floor.
The defensive effort was even more impressive considering how many second chance opportunities the hosts had. Nasha Arnold collected most of her 13 rebounds on the offensive glass and still the Spartans got stops.
"We've played great defense all year and that held it down for us early when we weren't doing anything offensively," said Newhall. "Fenwick had us rattled. Every time we play here, it's a tough close game. It's never pretty."
The Spartans didn't score for the first 5:47 of the game and missed their first six shots. It was another Ipswich native, senior Pej'ae Parent, that got them going by converting a conventional 3-point play for St. Mary's first points and burying a 3-ball for the team's first lead. Parent ignited an 8-1 run to end the first quarter and the Spartans never trailed again.
"PJ gave us a huge lift," said Newhall. "In these rivalry games its usually someone a little unexpected that steps up and tonight it was her."
Veronica Tache played well for Fenwick with seven points and Liz Gonzalez did a great job defensively (four steals) while scoring four. Arnold had six points and Fenwick was very aggressive throughout the night, forcing the Spartans into the penalty early in both the second and fourth quarters.
The difference was the inability to build a lead of more than four points (4-0) early, leaving five free throws on the table (8-of-13 from the line) and St. Mary's having a 4-2 advantage behind the arc.
"We have to be more consistent," said DeBaggis. "I loved the way we battled and the way we fought back. We always fight ... we just don't always hit our shots."
St. Mary's 48, Bishop Fenwick 40
at Bishop Fenwick, Peabody
St. Mary's: D'Itria 1-0-3, Queliz 5-0-11, Grossi 3-0-6, Preira 1-1-3, Bergdorf 2-2-6, Parent 3-3-10, Nguyen 1-4-7, Hyacinthe 0-0-0, Abbott 0-0-0, Costine 1-0-2. Totals 17-10-48.
Bishop Fenwick: Arnold 1-4-6, Found 7-2-18, Bertucci 0-2-2, Tache 3-1-7, Gonzalez 2-0-4, Andrews 0-0-0, Orfanos 1-1-3, Loescher 0-0-0, Kotchain 1-0-3. Totals 15-10-43.
Three pointers: SM, Parent, Queliz, Bguyen, D'Itria; BF, Found 2.
Halftime: SM, 23-15.
Records: SM, 7-1; BF, 4-2