LYNN — Masconomet's baseball team wanted to play the spoiler Monday night at Fraser Field as it aimed to somehow upset the apple cart and make sure this team's Division 2 state title game wasn't a rematch of the 2019 final.
Instead, the Chieftains had every ball they hit hard spoiled by a St. Mary's Lynn fielder. Tremendous defense behind freshman Eric Bridges led the Spartans to a 2-0 win on a searing hot night in the Division 2 sectional title game.
Bridges needed only 78 pitches to go the distance, scattering four hits with seven strikeouts to put his Spartans (19-6) in the Division 2w state final against Hopkinton for a second straight tournament. The ninth grader from Saugus was the only pitcher to shut out Masconomet (13-6) all season, and the Chieftains weren't without their chances to bust the game open.
The most golden opportunity came in the second with the bases loaded and one out for Northeastern Conference MVP Sean Moynihan. Bridges got a groundout followed by a strikeout to emerge unscathed, and the Chieftains didn't get another runner into scoring position the rest of the night.
"We hit a lot of balls hard. Give the pitcher a ton of credit; he was on the edges all night, pounded the zone and kept the pitch count way down," said Masco head coach T.J. Baril, whose club was aggressive in early count and made seven outs on one-pitch at-bats.
"We were trying to find fastballs early in counts. We had a lot of success with that in the tourney up to this point."
St. Mary's center fielder Andrew Luciano made two outstanding running catches to take away potential hits and erased Bridges' only walk with a double play in the fifth. He made a long run for a catch and fired back to first base before the runner could make it all the way back.
Defense came through for the Spartans again in the seventh. Masconomet freshman Cam LaGrasse's one-out single could've ignited a rally, but second baseman Zach Fisher made a backhand stab, pivoted to shortstop Aiven Carbal for one out and Cabral, arguably the best player in Division 2, turned and complete the twin killing to end the game.
"I tell them all the time 'Be slick', and they were slick," said St. Mary's head coach Derek Dana. "There were great plays all around the diamond tonight ... Zach ending it, that's a play we work on all the time: Reverse pivot, he puts it on the money and Aiven throws a laser to first."
Masco junior pitcher Erik Sibbach limited the Spartans three hits over 5 1/3 innings, but hit a batter and issued seven walks (2 intentional). He stranded runners in scoring position in three of the first four innings as the game remained 0-0 into the bottom of the fifth.
A Luciano single and a hit batsmen put two on for Terence Moynihan, who delivered a 2-run triple for the Spartans to plate the only runs of the night.
"A couple free bases puts you in those high pressure situations. Erik's pitched great in those situations all year and he did again tonight. Will Dempsey was nails behind the plate, too," said Baril. "In this kind of game, you want to see a team win rather than someone beat themselves. That's what happened. It was St. Mary's' night."
Sean Moynihan threw out of the bullpen in the sixth for Masconomet, stranding two on base to keep it 2-0.
The Chieftains had a 4-3 edge in hits but had none for extra bags with singles by Moynihan, Lagrassa, Cote and Matt Aldrich.
It was the fourth appearance in the North title game for Baril and his staff in their eight seasons at the school. While they couldn't halt the Spartans' eight-game postseason win streak dating back to 2019, the Red-and-White can look back on a successful tourney run with pride.
"You look at four private schools being North champions this year, we're very proud of what we've been able to do. Our guys have nothing to hang their heads about," Baril. "To bring us to this point again, this team has a lot to be proud of."