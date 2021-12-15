LYNN — Reigning Catholic Central League MVP Jenna Chaplain is known for picking corners from the circle with her deadly accurate wrist shot.
Wednesday night at Connery Rink, she used a slightly different skill set to propel St. Mary’s Lynn by her hometown team.
With very little room to maneuver at the side of the net, Chaplain showed off her hands with an “in the phonebooth” move to flip the puck home for the game-winning goal in her Spartans’ 3-1 win over visiting Peabody.
The goal extended St. Mary’s lead to 2-0 and came just after a Tanners power play expired with the visitors buzzing. While Peabody (2-1) put a lot of pressure on for the rest of the night, the breathing room Chaplain’s in-tight tally provided made the difference.
“The puck kind of got kicked over to her (by Maggie Pierce), and Jenna’s been very good down low,” veteran Spartan coach Frank Pagliuca said. “She’s worked hard in those dirty areas, getting strong in front of the net, and that’s a very good thing.”
Sophomore Catie Kampersal used her speed to get Peabody on the board with 5:39 to play. On the power play, freshman Sarah Powers launched a stretch pass so far that the Spartan coaches were yelling for an anticipated icing call. Instead, Kampersal turned on the jets, ran down the puck for a breakaway and scored to make it a 2-1 game.
“Catie had a fantastic game,” said Peabody head coach Michelle Roach. “She’s dynamic, very fast and has great moves. The pace she plays with pushes the rest of the club to get out of their comfort zones and get up with her.”
Pierce, however, popped one into the net only 44 seconds later to restore a two-goal lead for St. Mary’s (now 2-0).
The Tanners outshot the hosts, 22-19, and 19-12 over the final two periods. Spartan goalie Rylee Smith held the fort with 21 saves and was at her best with Peabody drew a power play with 2:38 to go.
“If anything we didn’t shoot enough. We did all the stuff leading up to that well: good transitions, good regrouping, good neutral zone going back to get forward,” Roach said. “We needed to get more shots to the net, though. We didn’t challenge them enough.”
Some of that was due to diligent defense by St. Mary’s, with Swampscott natives Kasey Litwin and Abby Malcuit playing well as rearguards along with Peabody native Haylie Grossman. Especially in the first two periods, the Spartans forced the Tanners wide and kept the puck out of dangerous areas.
“We did a nice job keeping the shots to the perimeter and didn’t break down much in the D zone,” Pagliuca said. “It was a tough game. There wasn’t much room out there.”
Powers, Alexa Pepper and Shirley Whitmore all pushed the tempo for Peabody. Powers and Kampersal just missed converting a 2-on-1 early in the second, Kampersal had a backhand chance sail wide later on and Whitmore saw a partial breakaway saved by Smith’s blocker. For Peabody, it was a matter of converting those chances and making a couple more tape-to-tape passes.
“We did a lot of small things well and just need to tighten up a little bit,” said Roach, a captain at St. Mary’s in her playing days who loves testing her current team against the mettle of the Bay State.
“I wanted to see how we matched up with the best in the the state and I thought we played fantastic. The positives outweigh any frustration in this one.”
Daniella White and Leah Buckley, also freshmen, played well on D for Peabody.
It was a relatively even first period but the Spartans got on the board with only 1:53 to go on 8th grader Julia Lambert’s first career tally.
Senior captain Audrey Buckley made 16 saves in goal of the Tanners, with the best of the night being a breakaway stop of Pierce midway through the third.
St. Mary’s Lynn 3, Peabody 1
at Connery Rink, Lynn
Peabody 0 0 1 1
St. Mary’s 1 0 2 3
Scoring summary
First period: SM, Julia Lambert (Jenna Chaplain), 13:07.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: SM, Chaplain (Maggie Pierce, Lambert), 1:38; P, Catie Kampersal (Sarah Powers), ppg, 9:21; SM, Pierce (un), 10:05.
Saves: P, Audrey Buckley 16; SM, Rylee Smith 21.
Records: P, 2-1-0; SM, 2-0-0.