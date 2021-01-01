PEABODY — New Year's Day in Peabody proved to be a bit of a wake-up call for the Bishop Fenwick boys basketball team.
After starting the season off with two impressive wins, the Crusaders welcomed defending Division 3 North champion St. Mary's for a fast-paced clash on the hardwood Friday afternoon.
Unfortunately for Fenwick, it couldn't quite keep up with the Spartans' speedy guard play and efficient shooting, falling behind big in the first half before dropping an 87-70 decision. St. Mary's wound up hitting 14 triples on the day and earned countless more buckets at the rim, simply overpowering the Crusaders' defense en route to the road convincing triumph.
"They have some very good guards that can move and they have experience, so I think they used that to their advantage today," said Fenwick head coach Kevin Moran, his team now 2-1 on the season. "But the compete level with our guys was great and I think it's a good learning lesson for us. (St. Mary's) has been the class of the league for a long time and they still are, and playing against that pressure is only going to make us better."
While the final score might suggest a relatively close affair, the game never really felt in doubt after the opening quarter. St. Mary's opened up a quick 10-2 lead before reeling off five consecutive makes from deep to take a substantial 28-10 lead after one.
David Brown was particularly impressive throughout the first half, scoring 20 of his game-high 32 points in the first two frames alone. He was getting to the rim in transition, pulling up from beyond the arc with confidence, and leading a relentless defensive attack that consisted of constant on-ball pressure and a slew of double teams.
"I've been coaching (Brown) forever and he's always willing to make that simple pass, that easy pass, that correct pass," admitted Spartans' head coach David Brown, the father of the team's star guard. "But I told him this year we're going to need him to score at times and he's starting to buy into that a little bit. One thing about these kids is they all get along great, they don't care who takes the open shot and they're all best friends. So it's great as a dad and as a coach to see (David) step up and put the ball in the basket a little bit."
While Brown certainly led the charge on Friday, he got plenty of help elsewhere. Eleven players on the Spartans' roster got into the scoring column, with Ali Barry (14 points), Sammy Batista (10 points) and Henei Miraka (10 points) all reaching double figures to boot.
On the other end, Fenwick quietly turned in another solid offensive outing. They unfortunately just couldn't get enough stops to keep pace with the quick-scoring Spartans. St. Mary's put an emphasis on getting out in transition and generating good looks early in the shot clock. When their guards happened to miss from the outside, St. Mary's attacked the glass with a purpose and was able to produce a number of second chance points.
For the Crusaders, both Mike Yentin (team-high 22 points) and Max Grenert (17 points) did the best they could to keep their team in it, combining for seven 3-balls on the day. Jason Romans chipped in 13 points while newcomer Che Hanks had 12.
As Moran said following the loss, it was a good game to learn from. Moving forward, Moran feels if his team can rely a bit less on the long ball and attack the basket with more regularity, they'll be in a much better spot. Of course, it all starts on the defensive end, and the Crusaders just couldn't come up with enough timely stops to remain within striking distance.
"These guys went out and competed until the end, but I think you could see it getting away from us and we have to be better," said Moran. "We have to be able to get back at it. If the threes go in all the time it looks pretty, but it's not always going to be like that; so we have to do a better job managing our (shot selection) and driving in more. But overall it's 2021 so let's see if we can move forward here."
Fenwick will be back in action next Wednesday against rival Archbishop Williams, a team they topped earlier this week.
St. Mary's 87, Bishop Fenwick 70
at Bishop Fenwick High School
Fenwick — MikeYentin 7-4-22, Max Grenert 6-2-17, Jason Romans 5-1-13, Che Hanks 5-0-12, Alex Gonzalez 1-0-2, Cade Buckley 0-2-2, Nick Bowers 1-0-2, Colby Browne 0-0-0, Franklin Quintin 0-0-0. Totals: 25-9-70.
St. Mary's — David Brown 11-6-32, Henei Miraka 4-1-10, Ali Barry 4-2-14, Sammy Batista 4-0-10, Anthony D'Itra 1-0-3, Keon Griffin 1-0-2, Massiem Cleophat 1-0-2, Derick Coulanges 1-0-2, Zach Barden 1-0-2, Nick Sacco 3-0-7, Omri Merryman 1-0-3. Totals: 30-9-87.
Halftime: 47-28, St. Mary's
3-pointers: BF: Yentin 4, Grenert 3, Romans 2, Hanks 2; SM: Brown 4, Barry 4, Batista 2, D'Itra, Miraka, Sacco, Merryman.