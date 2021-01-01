Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to rain late. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to rain late. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.