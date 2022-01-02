DANVERS — Often times in close contests, the difference between a win or loss is only one possession or one big play.
Unfortunately for the St. John's Prep basketball team, that momentum swinging sequence came from opponent St. Mary's in Sunday afternoon's early season clash.
With just about two minutes remaining on the game clock, Eagles' guard Jack Perry jumped in front of the passing lane and streaked down court for what he thought would be an uncontested breakaway layup. Instead, St. Mary's standout David Brown tracked him down, pinning Perry's shot attempt off the glass to prevent the transition bucket.
Seconds later on the other end, Omri Merryman canned his second straight 3-ball; a potential one-point game had turned into a six-point Spartans' advantage and they rolled to the finish line from there for a 52-42 triumph.
"That was the turning point," said Eagles' head coach John Dullea, his team now 1-2 on the year. "That's a five point swing, going from being down one to down six in about 10 seconds, so that was tough."
"That was huge; that was a big, big play," added St. Mary's (7-1) coach David Brown.
All game long, that was the type of inspired basketball the younger David Brown had played. He didn't light it up in the scoring department, managing 11 points on the day, but contributed pretty much everywhere else at an extremely high level. Brown finished with eight rebounds, four assists, five steals and the one big block while playing tremendous defense both on and off the ball and never making a visible or costly mistake.
"One of the best game's he's ever played," said coach Brown, the younger Brown's father. "He's been around the game for a long time and he doesn't really care about stats. He'll have games where he only takes four or five shots but he's going to make the right play 90 percent of the time. He just plays the game the right way, plays hard and he was definitely a big factor in today's win."
Despite Brown's all-around performance, St. John's Prep had plenty of chances to come out on top.
The Eagles held an 11-6 lead after one and remained ahead 18-17 at halftime, playing terrific defense to limit a high-powered Spartans' offense. The problem for the Eagles was their offensive efficiency; nine times out of 10 you're not going to win a game with 42 points in 32 minutes of action, and that was no different on Sunday.
At times the Eagles were able to take advantage of their size down low, with both Mike O'Brien (7 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 steals) and Kyle Webster (9 points, 5 rebounds) asserting themselves in the paint. But for the most part, the Spartans' quick and athletic front denied the entrance passes and forced St. John's into tough, contested looks near the end of the shot clock.
A pair of 3-balls from Webster and Daniel Trainor to beat the shot clock early in the fourth quarter allowed the Eagles to remain within striking distance, but overall their offensive execution just wasn't quite good enough to get the job done.
"We're obviously struggling to score, we knew that was going to be our Achilles heel this year," admitted Dullea. "We have to get better possessions; we have to come down and get quality shots which will in turn lead to quality defensive possessions. We gave up 52 points and gave ourselves a chance to win. We really don't have any problems with the way we played defensively but we have to clean it up on offense."
Steph Patrick provided a nice spark on both ends for the Eagles, contributing six points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks, while Jack Perry (8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal) was able to get loose for a couple of good looks from beyond the arc. But overall, the shots just weren't falling for the Eagles, who were playing in just their second game over the last two weeks following a season opening win over Lawrence.
If the Eagles can continue to string together impressive defensive possessions, they're going to be in every game. But until their offense shows more consistency, it's going to be an uphill battle for a group that faces one of the harder regular season schedules in the state.
"We had 10 days where we couldn't practice so we basically had to start over again," added Dullea. "Right after the Lawrence game we had some COVID issues like everybody's having right now and we shut down for 10 days. You can tell there's definitely some rust from that. But nobody's going to feel sorry for us; nobody cares about that and you can't use that excuse forever. We just have to move forward and play more effective, more efficient on offense."
For St. Mary's, which now has quality wins over the likes of Beverly, Lynn English and now the Prep, to name a few, Derick Coulanges led the offense with 13 points and three assists. Merryman scored all 10 of his points in the second half, grabbing five rebounds as well, while Henri Miraka -- who also hit a big 3 down the stretch -- went for 9 points, six rebounds and two assists.
The Eagles benefited from some solid play off the bench from Jacob Mercedes (4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block).
St. Mary's 52, St. John's Prep 42
at Connaughton Court, St. John's Prep
St. Mary's: Derick Coulanges 6-1-13, David Brown 4-3-11, Omri Merryman 4-0-10, Henry Miraka 4-0-9, Nick Sacco 2-0-5, Anthony D'Itria 1-1-4, Ali Berry 0-1-1. Totals: 21-6-52.
St. John's Prep: Kyle Webster 4-0-9, Jack Perry 2-3-8, Mike O'Brien 3-1-7, Steph Patrick 2-2-6, Nathan Hendriks 1-2-5, Jacob Mercedes 2-0-4, Daniel Trainor 1-0-3. Totals: 15-8-42.
Halftime: 18-17, St. John's Prep
3-pointers: SM -- Merryman 2, D'Itria, Miraka; SJP -- Perry, Trainor, Hendriks, Webster.
Records: SM 7-1; SJP 1-2