LYNN — The Bishop Fenwick girls hockey squad knew their rival St. Mary’s well and also were aware it was going to take a huge effort to knock them off. The Crusaders gave it their best, but he season came to an end in the Division 1 Round of 16 at the hands of the number four seed, 6-2 at Connery Rink.
Spartan junior forward Maggie Pierce from Melrose did the bulk of the damage with a hat trick and an assist while Julia Lambert from Wilmington, one of three eighth graders on the squad, also had a big game with two goals and three assists to lead St. Mary’s to the Elite Eight round.
The first period was even with both teams threatening, but St. Mary’s had the only goal, a long shot from the left dot midway through. Pierce and Cara Donato assisted on the play. Fenwick freshman goalie Ella Tucker made several good saves, including two in the first 15 minutes, denying Gabbi Oakes from Boxford point blank and later turning aside a good chance by junior Jenna Chaplain of Peabody.
The big blow came with just seven seconds gone in the middle frame when Lambert notched her second goal on the power play to make it 2-0. It came right off the faceoff and was the first of three goals in that period when St. Mary’s used its speed and skill to take over the game.
“They’re a very good team, and we knew that coming in,” said coach John Kasle. “That first goal was on a play we practiced stopping, but the girl coming off the wall made a good shot. St. Mary’s has a few really skilled players. As a coach you always tell the girls not to take penalties, but those things happen, and that goal hurt.”
After the first two by Lambert with Pierce picking up assists she scored three of the next four to up her season total to 14. Her first came in a jam in front of the Fenwick crease when she pounced on the loose puck and tapped it.
The Spartans made it 4-0 on a breakaway by Oakes, who raced up the left side and fired a rising shot over Tucker’s shoulder into the top corner of the net two and a half minutes later.
“That team moves the puck so well, and they play with heads up,” said Kasle. “When we took those penalties it meant girls had to take a regular shift along with killing them which tires you out. We have a great group of seniors, who started out four years ago and put this program on the map.”
Senior captain Lauren Diranian scored both goals for the Crusaders. The first came just over a minute after the Oakes tally with Abbey Millman and Grace Morey assisting. Goalie Angelina Catino appeared to have the puck tied up, but Diranian poked it free and into the net.
“Those goals were nice, but we had other opportunities and didn’t finish,” said Kasle. “That’s been our Achilles Heel all season, not being able to bury our chances.”
Tucker made three super saves at the beginning of the third period with the Spartans on the power play. Diranian made it a 5-2 game midway through the third period with a low shot into the far corner with freshman Penny Levine and defenseman Zoe Elwell assisting.
“It’s been a season with ebbs and flows,” said Kasle. “We started off with a big win, and ended the year really strong with some bumps in between. I couldn’t thank the girls enough for their effort this season. I also told our young kids to keep climbing the mountain. I’m very proud of everyone. We got down but never gave up today, and I could not be happier with how hard they played.”
St. Mary’s Lynn 6, Bishop Fenwick 2
Division 1 Round of 16 at Connery Rink, Lynn
Bishop Fenwick 0 1 1 2
St. Mary’s 1 3 2 6
Scoring summary
First period: SM Jullia Lambert (Maggie Pierce, Cara Donato), 6:27.
Second period: SM Lambert (Jenna Chaplain, Pierce), ppg, 0:07, SM Pierce (Lambert), 3:49, Gabbi Oakes (Gianna Young), 6:19, BF Lauren Diranian (Abbey Millman, Grace Morey), 7:41
Third period: SM Pierce (Lambert), 2:47, BF Diranian (Penny Levine, Zoe Elwell), 6:33, SM Pierce (Lambert, Young), ppg, 10:16
Saves: BF Ella Tucker 21, SM Angelina Catino 20
Records: BF, 10-10-2; SM, 14-7-3.