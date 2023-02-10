Fresh winning a gold medal plus three silvers at the Cape Ann League swim championships, Ipswich High's Amelia Stacy was honored as CAL Swimmer of the Year when the awards for this past winter season were announced this weekend.
The CAL champion in the 200-IM, Stacy also swan a leg of two silver medal winning relays and came in second individually in the 100 breast.
The girls Diver of the Year was Aubrey Rocha of Lynnfield High while Manchester Essex received the Sportsmanship Award. Triton's Rebecca Burrell was voted girls Coach of the Year after leading the Vikings to both the dual meet and Open championships.
Earning CAL boys Swimmer of the Year honors was Henry Brien of Triton while the Diver of the Year was Kyle Clair of Lynnfield. The Sportsmanship Award went to Ipswich and Lynnfield's Jeff Boyd was Coach of the Year with the Pioneers capturing both the regular season and Open meet titles.
Those that won league championships at the Open meet were automatically distinguished as first-team All-CAL while those that received silver and bronze earned second team all-star status.
Local swimmers and divers that received those honors were:
Ipswich girls: All-League: Amelia Stacy (200-IM); ; All-Stars: Cate Miller (500 free); 200 free relay (Corinne Anderson, Maddy Marini, Cate Miller, Amelia Stacy); Amelia Stacy (100 breast); 400 free relay (Anderson, Marini, Miller, Stacy).
Hamilton-Wenham girls: All-League: Katherine Reed (200 free) ; All-Stars: Ella Tran (200-IM); Katherine Reed (500 free); 200 free relay (Hannah Powers, Ella Smith, Ella Tran, Katherine Reed).
Ipswich boys: All-Stars: Charlie Quimby (500 free).