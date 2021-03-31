Scroll down to see the predictions
Staff Major League Baseball Predicitions for 2021
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Beverly - Norman T. Stewart, 91, of Beverly died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home after a brief illness. He was the loving husband to the late Barbara (Andreas) Stewart. Born in Beverly to the late Norman Stewart and Marion (Crowley) Stewart. Norman lived in Beverly for his entire li…
Salem - Barbara May Regan departed this world March 5, 2021, just shy of her 85th birthday. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late James and Emily Walton. An avid walker and reader, she enjoyed shopping, going to the beach…
Beverly - Lester C. Eldridge, 68, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in his home. Born in Beverly, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Nancy (Smith) Eldridge. Lester was an accomplished guitar player who played with local rock bands in 1980s. He also enjoyed mountain climbing and m…
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE