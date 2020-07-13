Standout Danvers lineman Chronis will continue football career at Hamilton College

Andrew Chronis loves studying about The Revolutionary War. The battles, the big names on both sides, the consequential dates ... the Danvers High School senior devours any information he can find on America's road to independence.
It's ironic, then, that the 17-year-old Chronis has decided to continue his studies and his burgeoning football career at a college near the Hudson River, which played a pivotal role in the U.S. gaining its freedom from the British.
A 6-foot, 240-pound National Honor Society member who plays both guard and defensive end on the gridiron, Chronis has accepted an offer from Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y.
"I'm still processing it and can't believe it's happening," said Chronis, who got the call from Continentals head coach Dave Murray Monday morning. "I felt like was in a movie watching it unfold, where you'd say 'Wow, that was really cool.'
"It's refreshing to understand that hard work really does pay off," he added. "It's nice to feel that way."
A starter since his freshman season for the Falcons, Chronis earned All-Northeastern Conference honors as both a sophomore and junior. He did so as a tight end this past season as an 11th grader, making the switch on the line to meet the team's needs and still playing at an extremely high level.
"Andy has established himself as one of the top lineman," said Falcons' head coach Ryan Nolan, who also played football at Hamilton College. "Andy is exactly what we want as role model to younger athletes in Danvers: tough, hard working, and a fierce competitor on the field. He's also a smart and diligent worker in the classroom and gentleman in the community."
Chronis, who has a 4.0 grade point average, had weeded out his college choices to the point that Hamilton and Williams were his top two choices. A recent family visit to the Hamilton campus, where he "absolutely loved it" helped nudge the school into his top spot.
Merry and his staff had seen film of Chronis' first two seasons of high school and got in touch with him last Sept. 1, the first day colleges can reach out to high school football juniors. The two sides had been talking ever since; so had Merry and Nolan, who knew each other well beforehand.
"The school asked me about a month ago for my info to do a pre-read (of his transcript, resume, the classes he was taking as a senior, and a few references) for admissions," Chronis said. "It came back on Friday, and Coach Merry called me (Monday morning) to offer me a spot to play football there.
"It feels good to get this decision behind me," added Chronis. "My family is going on a vacation to Martha's Vineyard next weekend, and it'll be good knowing I can relax there."
An honor roll student who is also a member of the World Language National Honor Society, Chronis is most proud that his class standing has risen every year of high school. He scored a 92 out of possible 106 as a freshman, then saw that number go up to 97 as a 10th grader and, last school year, rising again up to 102 out of 106.
Chronis also stated that his being on the MIAA's Student Advisory Committee was a feather in his cap when it came to appealing to colleges.
He said he gets his love of history from his mother, Linne, an elementary school teacher in Swampscott who's also a history fanatic. "She'll take us on what she calls 'history trips', sometimes a place we've driving by 100 times but never knew the historic significance of it," he said.
Chronis plans to major in history and would like to minor in Hamilton's pre-law program, with an eye on going to law school following his college graduation.
Saying that he's improved as much mentally as a high school football player as he has physically over his last three-plus seasons, Chronis thanked not only Nolan but also Danvers assistant coaches Todd Lemoine and Pete Spiros for their teaching and communication.
One cool aspect of Chronis joining the squad at Hamilton: he'll be reunited with Ezra Lombardi, the quarterback of last season's Northeastern Conference North title-winning club. A year older than Chronis, Lombardi lives two streets away from him, and the two grew up not only playing football together but also baseball and lacrosse.
If there is high school football to be played in Massachusetts this fall and it's deemed safe to do so following COVID-19 precautions, Chronis has a chance to become join an extremely rare club: playing 40 or more varsity football games. He's played in 31 of 33 thus far, missing only two to injury his sophomore campaign.
