St. John's Prep wide receiver Jesse Ofurie has committed to play college football at Division 1 Rutgers University.
Big, strong and athletic, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Salem native had a terrific season as a junior in 2021, catching 27 passes for 828 yards and a team-best 14 receiving touchdowns.
"I'm definitely excited to have to all this behind me now," said Ofurie, who noted Rutgers began recruiting him last year, and one of the coaches had him come down for a game. "All along Rutgers has been a clear favorite for me. They've got a great football tradition, good coaching, and nutrition staff, and a wide range of subjects to study."
He's also a very good student, said Eagles' head coach Brian St. Pierre.
"It's a great fit for Jesse," said St. Pierre, who played against Rutgers when he was the quarterback at Boston College in the early 2000s. "He's going to do well in their offensive schemes. Jesse is big about family, and they've been great about making sure his family is included in visits and talks. He went down to visit with his family, and they all felt comfortable there.
"I also felt good about my conversations with the Rutgers people as his high school coach. It's Big 10 football, which is perfect for Jesse. He was ready to commit and wanted to get it done before football starts up again."
A while ago St. Pierre contacted his former BC left guard, Augie Hoffmann, who is the the offensive line coach for the Scarlet Knights, and told him about one of his players that was under the radar. That started the ball rolling, and Hoffmann told his old quarterback to send Ofurie down to visit.
"I've been working hard on my academics since I came to St. John's, and I'm fortunate to have teachers that are always willing to help me," said Ofurie. "I'm going to keep working every day to make sure I'm taking care of my body so I'll be good to go all season."
"Jesse has been through it all; he didn't need to go to any more camps," said St. Pierre. "Last fall I talked to him about what was coming for him, and he was excited. I said to trust me, and that he'd get tired of it. I think he's reached that point.
"Rutgers really wanted him and can offer everything he could possibly want. His best of everything is ahead of him. I couldn't be happier for him."