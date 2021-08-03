Standout SJP wideout Delaney headed off to Brown to continue football career 

St. John's Prep incoming senior Jackson Delaney has had a busy summer attending football camps, doing virtual visits, and traveling to colleges. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver knew what he was looking for: a strong academic institution where he could continue his football career at the highest possible level.
When Brown University offered a scholarship, it didn't take him long to commit to the Division 1 Ivy League program.
"I went to a football camp at Brown, then last week made a visit and fell in love with the school," said the Boxford resident. "I've traveled around to a lot of colleges and football camps, but there was something special about Brown. I really liked the program, and it's only an hour-and-a-half away from home."
Delaney comes from a very athletic family. His father George played football for St. John's Prep and Colgate, while his mother Kara was a gymnast and her brother played football at Dartmouth. Jackson's two older sisters are on the lacrosse team at Tufts.
"I play lacrosse too, but growing up football was always first and this past year I really focused on it, going all out," said Delaney. "I knew that's what I wanted to play in college."
Looking primary at Ivy League schools, Delaney said he considered Princeton, Penn, and Harvard.
At Brown, he'll be reunited with fellow receiver and former SJP teammate Wes Rockett of Marblehead, who is headed into his senior year.
Delaney came to St. John's Prep for middle school as a seventh grader and made an immediate impact with the varsity football team as a sophomore in 2019, making 27 catches for 500 yards and five touchdowns for the Division 1 Super Bowl champions. He continued to haul in some tough chances this past spring in the abbreviated Fall 2 season and was a Catholic Conference and Salem News all-star.
He has 64 receptions for 1,048 yards and 10 TDs in his career heading into his final season.
"Jackson will wind up being one of our most prolific receivers if he stays healthy his senior year," said St. John's Prep head coach Brian St. Pierre. "He'll be the third one we've sent to Brown football, along with James Carnevale and Wes. Brown coach James Perry was a quarterback and he likes to throw it around. They run a wide open offense and use multiple receivers, which will be good for Jackson.
"I encourage all my players to visit the colleges they're interested in to get a lay of the land, and Jackson was pretty excited after he did," added St. Pierre. "Having this decision made will free him up to enjoy his senior year. He's very good academically (with a 4.4 weighted average) and is happy. His family is also excited about it."
Delaney thanked his family, St. Pierre, position coach Logan Mahoney, and the strength and conditioning team at the Prep.
"Talking to coach about colleges has been great. He thinks Brown is a good fit for me," said Delaney. "He's a great guy and I'm lucky to have him in my corner, someone I can trust. He's been around and knows a lot of people.
"I can't wait for our St. John's Prep football season to begin. We're doing morning lifting, and it won't be long until we get the pads on. I think it's going to be a really good year because we have a lot of people returning."