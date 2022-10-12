In an eight-team division where three of the National Hockey League’s current goliaths reside, getting out to a slow start would be the equivalent of trying to run the Boston Marathon in platform shoes.
So while their roster is minus two of the biggest cogs, the Boston Bruins — who begin their 99th season Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. against the host Capitals — need to find a way to navigate any treacherous waters they encounter while waiting for their top left wing and best defenseman to return from injury in a month or so.
How quickly the Bruins can adept to new head coach Jim Montgomery’s methods and systems will have a lot to do with how that plays out.
There are not a lot of fireworks or razzle-dazzle to Montgomery’s hockey philosophy: he wants his players blocking shots, delivering a maximum amount of hits, eliminating odd-man rushes and the like. But he’s also got more of an offensive mindset than his predecessor, Bruce Cassidy (now calling the shots in Vegas). Montgomery is willing to give his players the freedom to create in the offensive zone, push the pace of play, and attack the net.
Montgomery’s teams have generally been in the league’s upper echelon of goals scored and power play efficiency. He was no doubt hired by the Boston brass with these factors in mind.
That could be good news for players such as Jake DeBrusk, the winger who flourished when placed on the top line with captain Patrice Bergeron in the latter half of last season but was also in Cassidy’s doghouse often for his lack of defensive focus. Montgomery won’t excuse players like DeBrusk from being defensively deficient, but will allow him to be the creative playmaker he can be when the Bruins are on the attack.
The flip side, of course, is how will this affect Boston’s back end — one that won’t have Charlie McAvoy playing his 23 minutes a night and doing any and everything on the Boston backline, to start the season as he recovers from left shoulder surgery.
Therefore, questions linger. Does Brandon Carlo bounce back from a poor 2021-22 showing? Is Hampus Lindholm ready to assume No. 1 duties while McAvoy is out? Will Derek Forbort round out his game to make it more complete? Can Matt Grzelcyk take a step up and further his level of play? How will Mike Reilly react to being placed on waivers and possibly spending time in AHL Providence? What can Anton Stralman, the 36-year-old who signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the team Tuesday night, bring to the table?
And what about the goaltenders? The safety net of a defense-first system is being tweaked; does that mean they’ll be facing more (and higher quality) chances against? What’s a realistic ask for Jeremy Swayman in Year 2 of his NHL career? and does $5 million a year Linus Ullmark get more starts, earn equal time with Swayman, or acquiesce the net to a younger, better keeper?
While the Bruins wait for Brad Marchand (double hip surgery) to return to Bergeron’s left on the top line, the forward group as a whole appears deeper. The return of David Krejci from a one-year sabbatical playing in his native Czech Republic gives them the No. 2 center they needed. A.J. Greer made the team out of camp based on his spunk and surprising offensive skills.
Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak (is this the year he pots 50 or more goals?) had a lot of chemistry with Krejci in their short time together at the end of 2020-21 and could really sizzle over a full season. Pavel Zacha, at 25, hasn’t truly reached his potential as an NHLer but could with a new organization and better linemates than he had in New Jersey. Charlie Coyle, Craig Smith, Tomas Nosek, Jack Studnicka and Jakub Lauko each bring their own skill sets but are searching for more consistency; the hope is that’ll happen under Montgomery.
Optimism usually reigns on the eve of a new season, and this one is no different. The Bruins did, after all, win 51 games a year ago, have at least one elite player at each skater position, and a potential future star in net. They also have a 51-year-old in Montgomery who is hungry to make the most of his second chance heading up an NHL bench after being dismissed in Dallas two Decembers ago and was subsequently treated for alcohol abuse.
But there are caution flags, too. Their top two pivots are a combined 73 years old, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see either one walk away when the season concludes. Whether or not they can get pending free agent Pastrnak signed to a new mega-contract could hang around the organization’s neck like an albatross. There’s also the matter of Atlantic Division powerhouses Toronto, Florida and Tampa Bay to deal with — not to mention fending off scrappy up-and-comers such as Ottawa and Detroit for a playoff spot.
The postseason has been a given for the Bruins the last half-decade or so, but that’s no longer the case. If they loiter out of the starting block at a tortoise’s pace minus McAvoy and Marchand, they could find that catching the division’s hares to ultimately be too difficult a task.
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins and pro hockey for the North Of Boston Media Group. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com.
