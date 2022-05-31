Salem State University's Department of Athletics recently held its annual varsity awards banquet -- better known as the 'VeSPYs' -- where a total of 61 seniors were honored for their collegiate athletic careers.
The Vikings’ top male and female athletes were also recognized, with senior women's tennis player Anastasia Startseva and senior men’s basketball player Sean Bryan appearing as repeat winners.
As a three-time Salem State President’s cup winner, Startseva dominated the competition, winning Little East Conference Player of the Year for the second straight year. After finishing the season undefeated, Startseva was named to the First Team All-Little East at first singles and doubles for the third consecutive season. Her 16 wins this season are second-most in Salem State history, and her career tally of 38 victories puts her third all-time.
Earning his second Salem State President’s Cup, Bryan was a scoring machine in posting a league-leading 20.8 points per game, topping the MASCAC in total points with 499, as well as total steals (51). After Bryan’s impressive season, he ranks second in career points for the Vikings (1,849), first in career assists (467), and ranks in the top 10 in field goals made, free throw percentage, assists per game, steals, and free throws. Bryan became Salem State’s eight All-American selection all time, and was the first Salem State and MASCAC player to be invited to play in the NABC Reese's Division 3 College All-Star Game this past season.
The Vikings saw senior women's field hockey player Kelli McCarthy and senior men's soccer player Damon Deocleciano receive the John D. Galaris Scholar-Athlete Award for their
outstanding performances both on the field and in the classroom.
Men’s lacrosse player Sam Cioffi’s 8-goal, 3-assist outing was enough to land him the VeSPY Award for Record Setting Performance, while men’s soccer striker Kendy Prince’s 20 goals and helping his squad to the MASCAC championship earned him the Rookie of the Year award.
The Salem State women's ice hockey team's performance against Plymouth State in the first round of the New England Hockey Conference tournament gave the program the VeSPY Award for Clutch Performance, while men’s basketball duo Sean Bryan and Jarret Byrne's game-winning connection won them the VeSPY Award for Best Play.
Additionally, these athletes were named Salem State Team MVP’s for the 2021-2022 season:
Eva Haralabatos (Volleyball)
Kendy Prince (Men’s Soccer)
Kelli McCarthy (Field Hockey)
Sean Bryan (Men’s Basketball)
Liz Zaiter (Women’s Basketball)
Alexandria Floyd (Women’s Tennis)
Madison Pesce (Women’s Soccer)
Joe Smith (Men’s Ice Hockey)
Mackenzie Mallet (Women’s Ice Hockey)
Andrew Muttiah (Men’s Tennis)
Zach Piroh (Baseball)
Emily Carter (Softball)
Ethan Doyle (Golf)
Suzanne Stefanik (Women's Lacrosse)
Patrick Guinee (Men's Lacrosse)