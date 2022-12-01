Senior captain Grace Sorensen, an outside hitter who finished the season with 218 kills, 153 digs, 91 aces and a serve percentage of 90.4 for the two-time defending Division 4 state champion Ipswich High volleyball team, has been named co-MVP of the Cape Ann League’s Baker Division.
Sophomore middle blocker Addison Pillis, who had an excellent season of her own with 115 kills, a team-leading 53 blocks and 50 aces, joined Sorensen as a First Team All-Cape Ann League.
Senior setter Kendra Brown , who led the Tigers with 299 assists, and senior libero Carolyn Bailey , who led IHS in both digs (214) and serve receptions (401), were both chosen as CAL all-stars for the unbeaten Baker champions as well.
Staci Sonke, who led top seeded Ipswich to a 21-2 record and a win over Joseph Case HS, 3-2, for its second straight state crown, was named the CAL Baker Coach of the Year.