The Tournament Management Committee of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association made several recommendations on Wednesday for structuring potential state playoffs should spring high school sports begin as scheduled on May 4.
The committee recommended that the state tournament only be contested through sectional play only, meaning the North championship would be the last contest for North Shore teams (forgoing the traditional state final four). They recommended that no Super 8 baseball be held, that the standard of qualifying for the playoffs remain unchanged (meaning teams would need to finish their 8-12 game regular seasons over .500) and that the tournament be played between June 15-27 with seeding on June 13.
There was also a motion to eliminate the state individual tennis tournament, which passed.
These recommendations go forward to the MIAA's Board of Directors, which will evaluate and act on them in the near future. It's all predicated on whether or not the government allows school to resume on May 4 based on the containment of the Coronavirus pandemic.
-- Matt Williams
