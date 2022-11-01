There are 137 teams that have qualified for the MIAA state field hockey tournament this season. Will this be the year that a team from The Salem News readership area finally brings home a state title?
Masconomet, the top seed in Division 2, certainly hopes so. So does rival Danvers, the No. 6 seed in the same bracket, as well as 12th seeded Bishop Fenwick. Beverly, Marblehead, Swampscott, Ipswich, and Hamilton-Wenham, who also qualified for postseason play, would love to lay claim to that distinction, too.
Let's start in Division 2, where Masconomet (15-0-3) returns as the top seed. The Chieftains reached the state semifinals a year ago before being upset in a shootout, and despite losing 15 seniors from that squad have loaded back up and are hungry to reach the the title game and bring home the hardware.
First-year head coach Liz Dean's team will play the winner of a preliminary round clash between No. 32 Tewksbury (9-9) and No. 33 ranked Fitchburg (7-7-3) on the turf at Boxford Common Sunday at 2 p.m. Senior co-captain Maggie Sturgis, the runaway leader in goals (36) and points (46) in the region, is among the state's top players and is joined by other top talents in fellow captain Julia Graves (10 goals, 9 assists), senior forward Greta Mowers (10 goals, 6 assists), freshman Sara Graves (5 goals, 8 assists) and a staunch defense in front of goalie Maddi Wayland (9 shutouts).
Danvers (13-2-3), with tied the Chieftains and lost by one goal in their two meetings, is on the other side of the bracket and could potentially meet them in the finals. The Blue-and-White have plenty of firepower of their own in the form of senior captains Katherine Purcell (12 goals, 7 assists) and Emma Wilichoski (8-6-14) as well as junior Bobbi Serino (9 goals). Cousins Sadie and Sophie Papamechail, who are also captains, are leaders of a stellar defense in front of junior goalkeeper Megan McGinnity (only 8 goals allowed with 6 shutouts).
Averaging better than 2 1/2 goals per game, 12th seeded Bishop Fenwick (10-4-5) hope a long and prosperous tournament ride begins Friday at home (3:30 p.m.) against No. 21 Dartmouth (11-2-5). Rayne Millett (12 goals, 10 assists), fellow captain Zoe Elwell (5-7-12), Kayleigh Cooke (4-8-12), and Madison Faragi lead a deep offense, while Tess Keenan ad Ruby Savino are among those who help protect the house in front of goalkeeper Meg Donnelly (111 saves, 9 SHO).
Marblehead (6-10-2) qualified as the No. 29 seed and has a tough opening round task at traditional state powerhouse Longmeadow (14-2-2), the No. 4 seed. Peighton Ridge leads the Magicians in scoring (4 goals, 7 assists); fellow captain Kate Bickell has a team-high five goals; and sophomore goalie Maggie Beachense has stopped an area-best 189 shots.
Beverly is the lone Division 1 entry after posting a 7-9-2 record season record. The 24th seeded Panthers, who have received 10 goals from captain Noelle McLane and five each from sophomore Eliot Lund and captain Brooke Davies, play at No. 9 Hingham Friday (5:30 p.m.) in the first round. Amelia Massa, a senior, has had a strong season in net.
After winning three playoff games and reaching the semifinals last season, Swampscott (10-3-5) hopes for a similar, if not longer, run in Division 3 this time around. The Big Blue, open up at home next week against No. 26 Wayland (5-8-4). Cece O'Connor has seven shutouts on the year while the offense is led by captains Brooke Waters (7-11-18) and Olivia Baran (8-3-11) as well as Coco Clopton (3-11-14) and Lucy Brown (7-4-11).
A 2021 state finalist in Division 4, Ipswich (8-9-1) returns to the postseason as the No. 10 seed and hosts No. 23 West Bridgewater (11-4-3) Thursday at Jack Welch Field at 6 p.m. Freshman goalie Abbie Allen has eight shutouts to go with 188 saves, including 26 vs. Manchester Essex and another 31 vs. Danvers over the last week. Halle Greenleaf leads the Tigers offensively with 12 goals and five assists, while Ashton Flather checks in at 7-4-11.
Hamilton-Wenham (7-10-1), which claimed the 20th seed, meets a familiar foe Thursday (6:30 p.m.) when it plays at No. 13 Georgetown (8-8-2). The Generals will be looking for a measure of revenge after dropping a pair of 2-1 contests to the higher seed during the Cape Ann League season. Maeve Clark (151 saves, 4 SHO) has had a strong season in goal for H-W, which is led offensively by fellow captains Marlee Flanagan (10 goals, 4 assists), Alle Benchoff (5-7-12), and junior Ava Vautour (8-5-13).