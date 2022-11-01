Six teams from The Salem News coverage area have qualified for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) playoffs, which begin this Friday night. Each of these squads have qualified among the top 16 teams in their respective divisions.
In addition, another six teams will take part in the 'non-playoff' part of the schedule, playing a pair of games before their annual Thanksgiving contests.
Here is a list of this weekend's games:
PLAYOFFS
Division 1
No. 10 Attleboro (4-4) at No. 7 St. John's Prep (6-2) at Glatz Field, 6 p.m.
Division 2
No. 14 Bishop Feehan (4-4) at No. 3 Peabody (8-0) at Coley Lee Field, 7 p.m.
Division 3
No. 11 Masconomet (5-4) at No. 6 Wakefield (8-0) at Landrigan Stadium, 6 p.m.
No. 9 Whitman-Hanson (4-4) at Marblehead (6-1) at Piper Field, 7 p.m.
Division 5
No. 11 Auburn (6-2) at No. 6 Bishop Fenwick 7-1) at Donaldson Field, 7 p.m.
No. 16 Swampscott (3-5) at No. 1 Hudson (8-0) at Hudson Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
NON-PLAYOFF GAMES
Thursday
Danvers at North Andover, 6 p.m.
Gloucester at Essex Tech, 7 p.m.
Friday
Lynn English at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Hamilton-Wenham at O'Bryant, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Ipswich at Whittier, 10 a.m.
Winchester at Beverly, 2:30 p.m.