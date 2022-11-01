Peabody at Marblehead varsity football game

Dominic Scalese (21), Eli Batista (22), Will Pinto (26) and the unbeaten Peabody Tanners begin their Division 2 playoff quest Friday night at home against Bishop Feehan.

 Jaime Campos

Six teams from The Salem News coverage area have qualified for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) playoffs, which begin this Friday night. Each of these squads have qualified among the top 16 teams in their respective divisions. 

In addition, another six teams will take part in the 'non-playoff' part of the schedule, playing a pair of games before their annual Thanksgiving contests.

Here is a list of this weekend's games:

PLAYOFFS

Division 1

No. 10 Attleboro (4-4) at No. 7 St. John's Prep (6-2) at Glatz Field, 6 p.m.

Division 2

No. 14 Bishop Feehan (4-4) at No. 3 Peabody (8-0) at Coley Lee Field, 7 p.m.

Division 3

No. 11 Masconomet (5-4) at No. 6 Wakefield (8-0) at Landrigan Stadium, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Whitman-Hanson (4-4) at Marblehead (6-1) at Piper Field, 7 p.m.

Division 5

No. 11 Auburn (6-2) at No. 6 Bishop Fenwick 7-1) at Donaldson Field, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Swampscott (3-5) at No. 1 Hudson (8-0) at Hudson Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

NON-PLAYOFF GAMES

Thursday

Danvers at North Andover, 6 p.m.

Gloucester at Essex Tech, 7 p.m.

Friday

Lynn English at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Hamilton-Wenham at O'Bryant, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Ipswich at Whittier, 10 a.m.

Winchester at Beverly, 2:30 p.m.

