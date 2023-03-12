In their four previous playoff encounters, the St. John's Prep and Pope Francis hockey teams have had some epic encounters.
Will Sunday's Division 1 state semifinal matchup at the Tsongas Center in Lowell between the top rated Eagles (20-2-1) and fourth ranked Cardinals of Western Mass. (19-2-3) at the Tsongas Center in Lowell prove to be another monumental matchup?
"When we play them, our games are always tight," said St. John's Prep head coach Kristian Hanson, whose squad won both the 2012 (4-3 in OT) and 2015 (another 4-3 OT win, this one in the state semifinals) clashes against then-Springfield Cathedral. In the past two encounters, Pope Francis has taken a 5-1 victory in the 2018 playoffs and a 3-2 OT triumph in 2020.
Sunday's battle is set for a 3:30 p.m. puck drop.
"You have two of best teams in the state facing each other for right to play at the Garden next Sunday (for the Division 1 state championship)," said Hanson. "It's literally mere percentage points that separated us in the final rankings; we know how dangerous they are. We have to play our best game of the season if we want to advance."
The Cardinals, with Brian Foley calling the shots from the bench, have scored 97 goals and allowed just 34. While the Eagles have found the scoresheet more often (121 goals) and surrendered three fewer (31) than the Cardinals, Hanson realizes that means little.
"Pope Francis is as tough as anyone in the state," he said. "Their being in the Final Four is no accident. Look at all the skill they have. They have a great first line; (senior Josh) Iby is big, strong and makes things happen with the puck. (C.J.) Watroba is only a sophomore but has 21 goals. They've got great depth up front. Their defenders move the puck well, too, and their goalie (likely senior Vin Maggi) is very good.
"They're just a deep, well-rounded team. Two losses in 24 games tells you that."
Both the Eagles and the Cardinals fell to BC High this season in the Prep's annual Pete Frates Winter Classic. The Prep's other loss was to Catholic Memorial, plus an early season tie with Hingham. Pope Francis lost to Hingham and tied St. Mary's of Lynn, Reading, and Arlington. Of those teams, only Reading is still alive in the state tournament; they'll play Xaverian in Sunday's other Division 1 semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
If there's an area that St. John's could hold the slightest of edges in, it's that most of their players have played at this stage (and at this venue) before. Many of current crop of Eagles suited up when they defeated BC High in last year's state semifinal at Tsongas (2-1 in OT), then went on to defeat Xaverian, 6-2, at TD Garden for the state title.
St. John's Prep has been getting strong play from many of its team leaders. Defenseman Aidan Holland, who handed out three assists in Wednesday's 5-1 quarterfinal win over St. John's Shrewsbury, continues to prove why he's such a valuable piece on the back end. Fellow captain Will Van Sicklin has four goals in three postseason tilts, and yet another captain, center Jimmy Ayers, has been extremely hard on pucks.
Fifteen of the Eagles' 21 skaters have at least one playoff point, with captain Cole Blaser, senior left wing Ben McGilvray, junior right wing Jake Vana, Holland, and Van Sicklin all tied for the team lead with five each.
"The veterans have not disappointed," acknowledged Hanson.
Limiting mistakes, which St. John's has been able to do with regularity for much of the season, is an area in which they'll strive to continue on Sunday.
"We talk about trying to keep the game simple," said Hanson. "The game's hard enough; don't complicate it. We stress to our guys to make the easy play and not overthink things. Get pucks to the net, put them at the goalie's feet, get in front of him, be willing to sacrifice yourself by getting hit with shots and by their defensemen — that's where games are won.
"If we can win the battles in front of their net and with loose pucks, the rest will take care of itself with our speed and depth," continued Hanson. "But you've got a team on the other side that wants to do the same thing, so who competes harder? Who wants it more? That's why you play the game."