For the sixth straight time and the 15th time in the last 16 championship seasons, St. John’s Prep ruled the pool in high school boys swimming.
With senior captain Jake Thomas highlighting a depth filled performance by the Eagles, coach Jeff Fiore’s squad blew away the field at Sunday’s Division 1 state championships at Boston University, finishing with 266 points.
Thomas won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 57.68 seconds, dropping two seconds off his previous best time, and placed second in the 200 IM in 1:54.28. Up and down the lineup, St. John’s Prep saw its swimmers improve from their previous best times to earn valuable points — the top 16 swimmers in each event did so — thus helping the Eagles dominate.
“Our guys literally blew me away with their performances today,” said head coach Jeff Fiore. “We were hoping to win by 20-30 points, but ended winning by more than 60 (second place Westford Academy had 197).
“I literally can’t believe some of the swims they had; guys were just moving up into scoring position all over the place,” Fiore added. “For instance, we had a freshman in the 100 butterfly, Reese Martinez, who was seeded 20th coming in but finished 15th to earn us points. Another freshman, Matthew Church, was top 12 in both the 200 and 500 free. For years St. John’s Prep has won meets like this because of our depth, and we showed it again today.”
In claiming their 16th state title since 2001, the Eagles watched as junior Tyler Bosma also had a pair of excellent showings, finishing second in the 500 free “and dropping an insane amount of time in doing so,” said Fiore, as well as a third place finish in the 200 free.
Bosma, Thomas, Andrew Wong and senior captain Ethan Olivo led the 200 free relay team to a second place showing. Junior Teddy Batmaca was top five in both the 200 and 500 free, while sophomore Flynn McDonnell had a terrific time in the 100 backstroke. Junior Nick Goodman did the freestyle leg in the medley relay and was “awesome”, according to his coach, as were divers Carter Randall, a senior who finished second overall, and junior Max Conway, who placed sixth.
Fiore, who was a sophomore swimmer for the Eagles when they began their recent run of dominance back in 2006, saw his team win the ‘virtual’ state title last year, but didn’t know how they’d fare against actual competition again this winter. His swimmers alleviated any concerns he might’ve had.
“Due to COVID and illness and all sorts of stuff, we didn’t really swim a meet at full strength until the end of January,” he said. “We knew what we had on the team and what we could do, but it was as lot to persevere through. It was a long season; we just had to adapt and be ready for whatever the whole time. We also had a lot of guys who hadn’t swam at a meet like this previously, so for the boys to do what they did and come together to achieve our goal, it was just awesome.”
GIRLS
In Saturday night’s Division 2 state championships at BU, Marblehead finished second in the state by accumulating 196 total points. They trailed only champion Amherst-Pelham (235 points) in the field of 49 squads.
The Magicians’ 400 freestyle relay team of junior Clementine Robins, sophomores Sophia Weiner and Bella Takata and junior Anna Coleman scored a first place finish by hitting the wall in a winning time of 3:40.22.
Robins and Coleman both had terrific individual showings as well. Robins placed second overall in the 500 freestyle in 5:05.86. She was also third in the 200 free in 1:53.73.
Coleman also claimed both a second place showing and third place finish. She was second overall in the 50 freestyle in 24.20 seconds, while her 53.98 time in the 100 free earned her a third in that event.
Also swimming well for legendary coach Susan Guertin’s crew were senior Brooke Wager (200 IM, 500 free), sophomores Song Waitekus (100 breaststroke, 200 IM) and Grace Montensen (100 breaststroke), and freshman Finn Bergquist (100 butterfly, 200 IM).
Salem got a fine showing from its lone representative, sophomore Madeline Hallowes. She finished ninth overall in the 50 freestyle in 25.41 seconds.
Other locals taking part in the Division 2 race were senior Riley Reader of Hamilton-Wenham (100 breaststroke) and junior Amelia Stacy of Ipswich (500 free).
