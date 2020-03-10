With concerns over the spread of COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association issued a memo Tuesday stating that this week's state playoff semifinals and championship games in hockey and basketball will go on as scheduled.
Governor Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency in the Commonwealth Tuesday afternoon after the number of Coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose to 92 people, more than double the total just 24 hours earlier. Less than three hours later, however, the MIAA released their own statement regarding its currently ongoing postseason tournaments.
"The (MIAA) is moving forward to conduct the Basketball and Hockey Championship games scheduled for March 10-15," it said. "In accordance with the recommendations from Governor Baker to mitigate COVID-19, we encourage participants, spectators, workers and community members to practice good personal hygiene. We support the recommendation for the elderly and those with underlying health issues to stay away from large crowds."
The MIAA further stated it would continue to be in close communication with its contacts and provide updates accordingly.
Two Salem News area teams are still involved in the MIAA state playoffs: the Beverly High boys basketball team and the St. John's Prep hockey team. Both have postseason games scheduled for Wednesday night: St. John's Prep vs. Pope Francis at Loring Arena in Framingham (7 p.m.), and Beverly vs. Whitman-Hanson in the Division 2 state semifinals at TD Garden in Boston (7:15 p.m.). Should either of those local teams win their respective games, they'd be scheduled to play for a state championship this weekend.
