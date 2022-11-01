Nine local volleyball teams have qualified for the MIAA state tournament, which begins for some clubs in the preliminary round on Wednesday.
Ipswich (16-2), the defending Division 4 state champion, is the highest seed locally at No. 1. The Tigers will await the winner of No. 32 Stoneham (2-17) and Snowden International (14-4) for its opener in the Round of 32.
The Tigers are led by senior libero Carolyn Bailey, senior captain and outside hitter Grace Sorensen, setters Tess O'Flynn (a junior) and Kendra Brown (a senior), and sophomore middle blocker Addison Pillis.
"I don't know anything much about or first opponent yet," said head coach Staci Sonke, who scheduled strong nonleague opponents in higher divisions this fall, including Peabody, Marblehead, and Beverly, to get her girls ready for the playoffs.
Peabody is the only area qualifier in Division 1. As the 16th seed, the Tanners (17-3) will host No. 17 Concord-Carlisle in the Round of 32 Thursday at 6 p.m.
Coach Lisa Keene's team is powered by junior Abby Bettencourt, a setter with over 1,000 career assists; captain Isabel Bettencourt (over 500 career kills); and freshman outside hitter Lizzy Bettencourt. Other key players are seniors Lauryn Mendonca, Maddie Castro, and Michaela Alperen. Defensive specialists Michaela Alperen and Allie Flewelling will be counted on along with Kayla Landry and Gabbie Martinez at the net for blocks and kills.
Three teams will do battle in Division 2, hoping to advance. Masconomet (15-5), the 12th seed, hosts No. 21 Milford in the Round of 32 Thursday at 5 p.m. Senior Vanessa Latam recently recorded her 1,000th assist for the locals. The squad's other captain is outside hitter Camryn Wettstone.
"Vanessa and Camryn are players we'll lean on because they're two of the top players in the Northeastern Conference," said head coach Mike Scammon. "We'll need them to have strong games to make a deep playoff run.
"Our other captain, (middle hitter) Abby Filmore, will be relied on to defend at the net and provide some offense," added Scammon. "(Libero) Sydney Draper will lead our back row defense, something she's done effectively all season. I know Milford plays in a very competitive league in Southern Mass. and will not be a team we can take lightly."
Masconomet made the playoffs a year ago after a 10-10 season and won a preliminary round match against Somerville before falling to Oliver Ames. A win Thursday night could set up a possible rematch with Oliver Ames in the next round.
The No. 15 seed Marblehead (15-3) is powered by outside hitter Keira Sweetnam, who has over 500 kills and is able to dominate any match she takes part in. Setter Tamya Johnson is another key player for the Magicians, who will entertain No. 18 Nashoba Regional (13-7) at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Danvers (7-13), which is seeded 30th, hosts Somerset Berkley (11-9) Wednesday at 5 p.m. in a preliminary round match, with the winner going to face No. 3 Duxbury.
The Falcons, who are headed for the tourney for the ninth consecutive season, are led by seniors Ava Newton (outside hitter), Maxina Lapine (middle blocker), Emma Callahan (outside hitter), and sophomore Audrey Lapine (setter).
In Division 3, Essex Tech (13-7) is ranked 17th and travels to take on No. 16 Groton-Dunstable (14-6), while No. 11 Hamilton-Wenham (10-7) has a home game Thursday against No. 22 Abington (13-7) at 6:30 p.m. Key players for the Generals are senior setter Amber Scanlon, senior outside hitter Grace Roebuck, and junior middle blocker Gaby Campbell.
"I don't know anything about Abington yet, and we've had no common opponents this season," said H-W head coach Marc Turiano. "We qualified for the state tournament last year and progressed to the third round."
In Division 3 preliminary round games, Bishop Fenwick is seeded 30th with a 7-13 record and will host O'Bryant (13-5), while Swampscott (7-11) is No. 31 and hits the road to square off against No. 24 Montachusett Regional Tech (10-9).