Time to update the settings on your car's GPS system — come the fall of 2021, you'll be traveling to some new locales for the playoffs in high school sports.
The majority of Massachusetts high schools voted in favor of a statewide tournament for all sports at Friday morning's meeting in Marlborough. All members of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association could vote yes or no on the groundbreaking new plans, and the yeas carried the day by a 193-140 tally.
The new format means the end of regional and sectional tournaments. In every sport, teams across the entire state will be placed into divisions strictly by the size of their schools.
The top 32 teams in the new MaxPreps power rankings plus any other team with a winning record will be seeded and bracketed regardless of location, playing it out until the championship round.
The MIAA's Tournament Management Committee (TMC) was tasked with solving unequal brackets; currently, a North champion might need to win five games to make the state final while a West champion might only need to win three. Their solution, after nearly two years of research across all of Massachusetts, was the statewide proposal and the majority of schools agreed.
"They took a long time and put a lot of work into this. Kudos to them for that," said Danvers High athletic direction Andy St. Pierre, whose school was among the nays. "We were against it because we didn't feel the current system was all bad. To me, there were ways to fix some of the problems without blowing up the whole tournament."
There's still a lot of work to be done before the statewide tournament begins in 18 months. Every sport — boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, field hockey, football, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls hockey, softball, baseball and more — will need to have its alignment drawn up and approved. The number of teams in the state playing each sport will determine the number of divisions and the number of playoff qualifiers (some small divisions might only have a 16-team tournament).
Local schools that were in favor of the new plan felt the guarantee of playing the same number of tournament games, and playing against schools of similar population size, was worth any added travel.
"We felt good about having divisions in all team sports across the state that are fair, equitable and balanced," said Hamilton-Wenham Regional AD Craig Genualdo, whose school voted yes. "Everyone across the state now has a similar path through the tournament."
Occasions where the best teams in the state happen to be located near each other were another cause of the statewide proposal. For example, Beverly and Danvers' girls soccer teams could never meet in a state final, nor could the boys basketball teams from Lowell and Lynn English. By potentially placing them on opposite sides of a bigger bracket, rather than together in the North, the MIAA has manufactured the possibility of more exciting games at the end of all state tournaments.
"There was a lot of talk about making it like the NCAA basketball tournament — and that's a good model, but how often do the two top seeded teams make the Final Four? It's not likely to happen," said Peabody High AD Bob Bua, another dissenting vote.
"I think ultimately for Peabody, and for a lot of the schools in this area, being a North champion means something. I would've like to have seen how the power seeding works next year, then go back and see if we still need the statewide changes."
Besides determining divisional alignment, there will be questions regarding travel and scheduling.
For example, if games at opposite ends of the state are only played on weekends, will that slow down the tournament and bump into other seasons? If a team is traveling long distance to an opponent without lights, will they be able to leave school or procure a bus at an early enough hour?
Most importantly, will games far away from home limit extended families and classmates from attending and dampen the atmosphere?
"They've got a long time to figure that stuff out," St. Pierre said. "For me, when you're talking about something this transformational, you don't want a lot of unknowns. The other thing is high school sports used to be an event, something for entertainment in towns. That's already pretty watered down — and I think this could crush what's left of it."
The cost of bus trips across the state and the time commitment were also concerns. What could be a three hour commitment to play a game in the Route 128-corridor is potentially 6-yo-8 hours round trip for a team from Central or Western Mass, or even the South Shore with bad traffic. That's a real issue for student-athletes with part-time jobs or an upcoming homework project.
Still, there were plenty of positives for the school administrators to see as they ultimately went with the statewide proposal. Long travel games create new experiences and memories for student-athletes, and evening out the divisions and bracket sizes wound up wining out as the chief concern.
"For our kids to see other parts of the state and see that there's life outside of (Route) 495 — that's definitely a good thing," Bua said.
