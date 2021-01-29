PEABODY — Future Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara's first goal as a member of the Washington Capitals was the most popular video in hockey this week for the total jubilation his teammates on the bench showed.
That scene, complete with huge smiles and hugs from teammates overjoyed to see a hard worker rewarded, played out on the Peabody High bench on Senior Night Friday night.
Senior defenseman Elise Staunton scored an empty net goal, her first of the year, to cement the Tanners 4-1 triumph over visiting Beverly Friday night at McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
"It couldn't have played out any more perfectly," said Peabody coach Michelle Roach, her team winners of four straight and 6-1 at the halfway point of the season.
"That's a play we practice a ton, too. Jen Flynn won the faceoff, put it right where she should, and Elise took a perfect shot. It's exactly how we draw it up and to have it play out with five seniors on the ice on their Senior Night was perfect."
It was also the first career start, and appearance, for sophomore goalie Jade Moynihan. Pressed into action due to health precautions, she made 15 saves, played with enviable poise and grew more and more confident as the game went on.
"Jade was up to the task," Roach said. "She made some big saves and she held the fort at some really key turning points in this game."
Beverly (0-3) was playing for the second time in as many nights with only nine skaters available. The Panthers didn't show signs of fatigue even with skaters double shifting to fill out the forward lines and kids skating out of position; still they couldn't manufacture enough quality chances and had a hard time getting to rebounds against the Tanners' veteran defensive rotation.
"It's been a bit of a crash course with kids learning new positions and just doing anything we can to be on the ice," said Beverly coach Danielle Finocchiaro, whose team missed more than a week of practice after its first game thanks to quarantine.
"The girls have been spectacular dealing with all this. We're keeping everything as positive as we can. It's a matter of getting the cardio up and getting enough practice so we can work on some technical things and some strategy."
That lack of practice time did show itself in the middle period when Beverly had nearly a minute of combined 4-on-3 and 5-on-3 power play time. Peabody senior defensemen Chloe Shapleigh and Reilly Ganter did a great job protecting the front of the cage, but Beverly also had a few passes hop over sticks and missed the crispness that comes with experience.
The Tanners grabbed the lead in the first when freshman Catie Kampersal blew by the defense and finished a breakaway. Sophomore Jenna DiNapoli double the lead on a wraparound snipe after Peabody killed the Beverly two-man advantage in the second. Senior captain Flynn scored early in the third period to make it a 3-0 lead.
"The seniors set the tone for us," Roach said. "There were a lot of blocked shots tonight and we did a god job being in passing lanes and catching pucks."
Emma Knott got Beverly on the board in the third when she put the puck top corner from the right wing assisted by Jaime DuPont. Senior goalie Maddy Delano made 25 saves for the Panthers, including a great one on a shorthanded breakaway, while Cayla Greenleaf played well defensively along with freshman Abby Sullivan and sophomore Katie Purcell.
For the Tanners, senior Paige Thibedeau had a strong all-around game with several blocked shots and sophomore Penny Spack handed out two assists.
Peabody 4, Beverly 1
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Beverly 0 0 1 1
Peabody 1 1 2 4
Scoring summary
First period: P, Catie Kampersal (Penny Spack), 1:24.
Second period: P, Jenna DiNapoli (Spack), 8:20.
Third period: P, Jen Flynn (Hannahb Gromko), :24; B, Emma Knott (Jaime DuPont), 11:40; P, Elise Staunton (Flynn), eng, 14:00.
Saves: B, Maddy Delano 25; P, Jade Moynihan 15.
Records: B, 0-3-0; P, 6-1-0.