Nothing comes without hard work.
It’s a mantra that Jack Grady lives by, one that doesn’t deviate whether he’s in the classroom at Marblehead High, in the water at the Lynch van Otterloo YMCA or the Jewish Community Center pool in Marblehead, or teaching the next generation of swimmers how to best cut through the water.
“He’s just an incredible young man,” said the legendary matriarch of the Magicians’ swim program, head coach Susan Guertin. “Jack is as nice as could be, he’s unsophisticated and unassuming, is organized in both his schoolwork and his duties as a team captain, wants to go to med school when he graduates ... he really has it all.
“Honestly, he’s probably one of the best captains I’ve ever had in all my time here.”
Grady, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound standout, has already earned state qualifying times in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke for next month’s championships. He’s also done so in diving — a discipline Grady only recently picked up.
The two-year captain also carries a grade point average of 4.2 and is looking at college such as Boston University, Northeastern, and American University in Washington D.C. with an eye on pre-med.
“I know for me, I have to stay on task,” said the 17-year-old. “. Everyone who swims knows how hard it is, so we all share the same discipline. It’s definitely not a sport for the weak.”
What drives himIt was probably predestined that Grady would be a standout swimmer.
He was seven years old and swimming laps with his mother, Julie Kramer (who won a silver in the backstroke at the Junior Olympics growing up) at the JCC, but wasn’t interested in joining the Sea Serpents swim program there. But its head coach, Ashley Vieira, just so happened to come over while he was in one of lanes and recruited him on the spot, and he agreed.
“It’d say it worked out pretty well,” said Grady, who now gives swimming lessons four days a week to youngsters at the JCC.
While club swimming with the Sea Serpents is more of an individual pursuit in terms of bettering your own times, said Grady, he loves the team aspect of swimming for Marblehead and the camaraderie in encompasses.
He’s been dominant in the 100 backstroke for the Magicians, with his kick and underwaters (i.e., pushing off the walls) being two of the strongest parts of his repertoire. He finished third at states last winter in the event with a personal best time of 53.2 seconds. His 50 free time (22.8) is also exceptional.
Grady is also an integral part of Marblehead’s relay teams along with Logan Doody, Cole Brooks, and Nate Rosen. He is tasked with swimming the 50 back in the medley relay, and the 50 and 100 freestyles, respectively, in the 200 and 400 free relays. The quartet set a new school record in the 200 free relay against Beverly two weeks ago in a splendid time of 1:34.54.
“What drives me is not only beating the other team, but also scoring for our team,” said Grady, who has an older brother and a younger half-sister. “I learned how to race and get points for us. It allows you to be a little more competitive — the points are what drives you in dual meets.”
Good variationThen there’s his ascension as a top notch diver.
While he had dived at the Eastern Yacht Club in town with his friends growing up, he had really only done so competitively once as a freshman before really committing himself to it as a junior.
“I have no idea how he did it, getting so good so fast,” said Guertin. “His first year as a competitive diver and he qualified for sectionals.”
Grady said he initially agreed to dive because he knew first place finishers “earned a chunk of points”, figuring it would aid the Magicians in their dual meets. Then he discovered he really enjoyed it.
“It’s a good variation from swimming; not as repetitive and a lot of fun,” said Grady, who garnered scores of 210 and 201 earlier this month to earn his state qualifier.
“It might not look as hard as it actually is, because there’s so much technique that goes into it. I have to keep everything tight and think through my routine step by step without rushing it. Then it’s just doing the dive like I know how to do.”
Guertin said she was worried when Grady hit his head on the diving board last winter “and I thought that might be it for him. But he was back the next week, ready to go.”
He’ll have a decision to make at states; if he chooses to dive, he can only swim in one event. That means choosing between the 50 free and 100 back; he’s leaning towards the latter.
Driven, reliable and approachableA National Honor Society, National Green Honor Society, and Math Honor Society member, Grady says AP Calculus is his most challenging class. When it comes to his favorite teacher at MHS, he harkens back to his sophomore year of English with Mr. Robert Dillon.
“He was just so wise,” Grady said. “I’d stay after class and talk to him for hours; he had so many stories and life lessons. I still talk to him almost every day.”
Guertin admits she’s thankful of Grady’s precise organizational skills as a team captain. He sends out emails and sets up spreadsheets for things such as collecting money to order swimming outfits for the team, makes his teammates aware of upcoming events, and makes sure the team’s preseason bake sale fundraiser hums along nicely.
He, too, is thankful for the role Guertin has played in his life.
“Sue has always been there for us,” said Grady, who also babysits when his schedule allows. “She’s so sweet, so smart and so experienced. If you need advice on anything swimming-related, you know who to go to: it’s Sue. I can see the work she puts in every single day.”
Asked how he’d like to be thought of by his peers, Grady didn’t hesitate.
“Driven, reliable and approachable,” he said. “That’s what I try always to be as a captain.”
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN