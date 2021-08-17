Steeves steps down from Fenwick baseball post

It's hard to imagine the Bishop Fenwick baseball program without Russ Steeves around, but almost 40 years after he first suited up for the Crusaders as a player he'd decided that its finally time to step away.
Steeves resigned as head coach last week, ending his second stint at the Crusaders' head baseball coach. He served seven seasons as head man in all in addition to a long period as assistant under his own head coach, Fenwick legend Kevin McCarthy.
"I've enjoyed my 21 years coaching at Fenwick and I wish nothing but the best for the players, the program and the school," said Steeves, who will have two children in college this coming year and has accepted a new senior leadership position with his employer. "I simply won't be able to commit to the time needed to be a head baseball coach."
One of only three men to lead Fenwick baseball in the last 47 years, Steeves leaves with a career record of 102-58. His .634 winning percentage is tops in Crusader baseball history and his 102 wins are second only to McCarthy's 409. Steeves guided Fenwick to three Catholic Central League titles in his first stint, from 2008-11, and led Fenwick to back-to-back Division 3 North titles in the last two years (2019-21).
"His dedication and commitment went well beyond winning games. He's got a deep rooted love for all aspects of our community," Fenwick athletic director Dave Woods said. "He He worked tirelessly to build the program into one of the most respected programs, not only on the North Shore, but throughout the entire state. Coach Steeves was dedicated to seeing his players succeed well beyond the baseball field."
The 2019 Salem News Coach of the Year, Steeves led the Crusaders to the state tournament in six of his seven seasons with an impressive 14-6 postseason mark. He's connected to all four Fenwick teams that won North championships: As a player on the 1985 state finalists, as an assistant coach for the 2004 state champs and as head coach for the '19 and '21 North champs.