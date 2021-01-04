STELLAR START: Swampscott's Donovan named EHLP Forward of the Month for December

This time last year, Conor Donovan was terrorizing the North Shore hockey scene with his speed, versatility and offensive prowess on the ice.
The Swampscott native finished his senior campaign with the Big Blue as the area's leader in goals (23), assists (26) and points (49), earning Northeastern Conference co-MVP honors in the process.
Having that type of success at any level is no easy task — and it paved the way for Donovan to embark on a new journey in the ever-competitive Eastern Hockey League Premier. Just last week, he was rewarded for his strong play by being named the league's Forward of the Month for December.
"It's an honor," said Donovan, who finished his stellar high school career with 115 points (50 goals, 65 assists) for the Big Blue. He joined Sal Caruso, a goaltender who played for St. Mary's of Lynn last season, as an EHLP Player of the Month from the organization.
"I've been putting in the work, working hard every day. But honestly, I think all (the success) comes from my teammates. We've had great chemistry from the start, really getting to know each other a little bit, and it's all worked out on the ice. Hopefully we can keep it going."
Through 18 games this winter, Donovan's team, the Worcester Railers Jr. Hockey Club, has compiled an 11-7 record, including a 4-2-0 clip in the month of December. They currently sit in second place in the Central Division.
On an individual level, Donovan tallied at least one point in all six games throughout December, finishing the month with five goals and five assists.
The 5-foot-3 southpaw has 10 goals and eight assists in 14 games total and shows no signs of slowing up as he rides a nine-game point streak into the second half of the season.
Donovan admits that the level of play in the EHLP is more than a step up from high school, but that hasn't stopped him from making his mark right out of the gate.
"It's a big difference: more physical, faster, and you have to think faster, too," said Donovan. "But I've been playing with some of these guys for a while, which helps. We're all close to each other now and have been since the beginning, and I think that chemistry just translates to the ice. We have strict systems in place and do what the coaches say and just have fun out there."
While there's still a half-season of hockey to be played in 2021, Donovan already plans on returning to the team next season. He's currently living in Worcester with a few of his teammates, taking online classes at North Shore Community College in his spare time.
Donovan's goal is to ultimately use the EHLP as a building block towards playing college hockey. If his play continues to trend upwards, finding a home at that level will be a lot easier.
"It's been a great experience so far and I want to try to stay in the EHL for one more year next year and see where that takes me," said Donovan. "The hope is to get into a college and continue to play some hockey."
