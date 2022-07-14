For the first time since Sean Stellato started the All-American Football Fundamental Showcase in 2008, it will be held this Sunday in his hometown Salem at Bertram Field.
Stellato, an NFL Player Agent, said that the event — not held the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic — will be better than ever. It begins at 8 a.m. at Bertram and will run until 1 p.m.
“It’s going to be high energy from start to finish,” said Stellato, who will be former New England Patriots Obi Melifonwu and Jonas Gray to the event as well as former Brown University quarterback and current Jacksonville Jaguar E. J. Perry. He also said there’ll be a “surprise” NFL guest.
“We’ll get in there, get busy right away, and be time efficient. Every youngster will leave with a really cool swag bag after having time to get autographs.” he added.
The showcase is for all age groups starting with kindergarten and going up to 12th grade. Pre-registration is $50.
Stellato said they will be divided into age appropriate groups, and fundamentals of the game will be taught. Participants will get a jersey and football trinkets from various NFL teams as part of their experience.
While there, they’ll be timed in the 40-yard dash, do the broad jump, and the older players will play 7-on-7, among the many events played. The ‘young pup will not have contract, but rather learn about the technical aspects of the game. There will be four awards given out for each of the age groups.
The event was originally held in Chelsea for the first three years, then at Manning Field in Lynn for seven.
“We’re promising a magical day for Salem right behind Halloween,” said Stellato, who has given out 45 grants to Salem schools and the Boys and Girls Club. “Even if the game is new to the younger kids, they’ll have fun and learn a lot of the basics.”
