It's rare for local NFL Player Agent Sean Stellato doesn't have one of his clients taking part in the Super Bowl.
But it doesn't mean the former Salem High quarterback won't be participating in the Celebrities Flag Football Challenge for Charity the night before the big game in Glendale, Ariz. at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.
It is the eighth year for Stellato being at Super Bowl week and eighth time he'll be taking part in the celebrity game.
Stellato will play for Team RG111/Doug Flutie, taking on Team Tracey McGrady/Michael Irvin in the 23rd annual Celebrity Flag Football Game.
"RG3 (former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III) will be my quarterback," said Stellato.
Through the years Stellato has represented 19 Super Bowl champions, and several times he's had clients on both teams participating.
It has been a whirlwind week for Stellato, who was at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas last weekend when his very first client, long snapper Andew DePaola of the Minnesota Vikings, was chosen to play. For the first time the Pro Bowl format was flag football, which was popular with the players. On the same weekend, the Youth Flag Football Nationals took place.
DePaola played at Rutgers University and tended bar for over a year while hoping to fulfill his dream of playing in the National Football League. He just finished his eighth year in the league as a member of the Vikings after battling back from torn ACL's in both knees.
"Andrew liked the new Pro Bowl format, and the feedback from his teammates was all positive," said Stellato, who made an appearance reading from his "Football Magic" children's book series to over 300 youngsters at the McDowell Mountain Elementary School in Fountain Hills, Ariz. He's is also the author of "No Backing Down", the inspirational true story about the 1994 Salem High football season.
"The school I spoke at is in a poverty stricken area, and the kids were great. It was one of the most memorable school visits I ever had," said Stellato.