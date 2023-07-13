It’s going to be a special weekend for homegrown son Sean Stellato and the city of Salem.
Friday night at the House of Seven Gables, Stellato and his daughter, Sophia, will be holding a book release gala for the tome they co-authored, ‘Buddy and the Magic Ball: A Salem Witches Tale’. It’s a children’s picture book to help bring awareness to kids with celiac disease and other autoimmune diseases.
On Sunday, the NFL Player Agent will return to his old stomping grounds at Bertram Field to host his second All-American Football Fundamental Showcase for children. Stellato said there will be NFL players present, plenty of gifts and swag for attendees, and awards.
The author of four books, the 45-year-old Stellato said he decided to write the book with his daughter not only as a way for the two of them to bond, but to also help get a powerful message out.
“I’m so proud of Sophia for doing this. I think it was therapeutic for both of us,” said Stellato, whose daughter was first diagnosed with celiac disease when she was just three.
“The story is about a boy who discovers a magical ball in the Witch City, develops a friendship with a girl, there’s a puppy involved, and the magic ball gives him confidence that he needs so he can conquer all his goals and dreams. But in reality, the magical power is really within the boy.
“Sophia has a really close relationships with her two grandmothers, Cathy and Gloria, and one of the main characters in the book is a grandma who is very powerful. I was also very close with my own grandmother, ‘Owa’. We think the book can be a real tutorial to help kids learn about things like celiac disease, juvenile diabetes, juvenile arthritis and the like.”
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until around 10. There will be a red carpet, a photo booth, NFL players signing autographs and taking pictures, a full setup for kids including a football toss, cornhole, and arts and crafts, a performance by DJ Drummer Sam ‘Bam’ Brophy, food, a dessert station, and, said Stellato, “some surprises for crowd via video from people in the high echelon athletic circles.”
Stellato, who proudly says “my roots have always been 01970 Salem”, said the magic ball for him was a football and served as his compass, growing up playing youth ball in Salem, then Salem High, Marist College and Arena Football before becoming a player agent.
“I wasn’t the best reader as a kid, either, so we wanted to put out a book that’s clean and organic yet delivers a powerful message,” said Stellato, noting former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Peyton, nationally known NFL reporter Adam Schefter, and former NBA all-star Tracy McGrady are among those who have gotten behind the book.
Moving to Sunday, the All-American Football Fundamental Showcase will hold registration from 8:15-9 a.m. before the day’s events kick off. There will be stretching, games, skills and drills, and all of the campers will be fed lunch around 12:30 p.m. One lucky attendee will be crowned ‘Speed Race’ as the fastest player there.
They’ll get to work with some of Stellato’s NFL clients including quarterback EJ Perry IV and lineman Jay Nyamwaya of the Steelers, both of whom hail from Andover, and former Patriots running back Jonas Gray, among others.
Each player, said Stellato, will receive a T-shirt, football, mouthpiece, gloves, and a ‘swag bag’.
The event will have a moment of silence for longtime Salem News sportswriter Jean DePlacido, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. It will also honor James Galante of Marblehead, a high school football player for the Magicians who passed away last March; the late Ken Farrar of Peabody, a former foe and friend of Stellato’s; and his late grandmother, Lillian ‘Owa’ Stellato.
“It’s gratifying to bring this event back to my home city, especially in the place where so many of my dreams were realized,” said Stellato.
For more information on either event, please send an email to stellatosports@gmail.com.