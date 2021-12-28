LYNN — Rob Ryan knew that as soon as his standout sophomore center, Will Stidsen, hit the red line at full speed with the puck on his stick, it was going to wind up in the other team’s net.
The Hamilton-Wenham head coach’s vision became a reality as Stidsen blew into the Big Blue zone, deked a defender and put a wrist shot high glove side 66 seconds into overtime, giving the Generals a 3-2 championship win at the Lynn Jets Holiday Invitational at the Connery Rink.
“We stared off with a good breakout with good passing,” said the 16-year-old Stidsen. “I gave a pass to one of our defensemen, then got it back from another one of our D-men, Evan (Haughey), and just got going up ice with some speed. I was able to beat their D-man wide and make a move and bury it top right. It was a great team play that led to it, too.”
I tried to make the goalie bite (on the fake) and go down,” added Stidsen, “and when he did, I put it up top and ended it.”
Stidsen finished with three points, including assisting on both of linemate Charlie Collins’ goals in the first and second period, respectively.
It was the first time that Hamilton-Wenham (now 3-2) had won the Invitational.
“This is obviously very exciting for the boys,” Hamilton-Wenham head coach Rob Ryan said. “Now they’re realizing that the puck movement we always talk about, with five guys playing together in each zone, if they can do that they’re going to be very successful moving forward.
“I could tell Will was scoring by the way he was moving and how fast he was going. He took their guy wide and that kid never had a chance. He got out front and was going top cheddar the whole way,” added Ryan.
Swampscott (now 2-3) got a strong 20-save performance from sophomore goalie Jason Bouffard. He was at his best turning Collins aside twice while going for his potential third goal of the night.
The Big Blue never led and put just three shots on H-W goalie Cooper Miller (15 saves) in the third period. But they did get the equalizer with 22 seconds to go when captain Zack Pierce established position at the far post and swatted a loose puck home.
“We had the guys out there we thought could handle the puck best. Piercy’s a good net front guy,” said Big Blue head coach Gino Faia, who had pulled Bouffard for an extra skater and called a time out prior to the goal. “We did what we needed to there, but didn’t do that in OT. We allowed (Stidsen) to get a head of steam and we didn’t defend the rush.”
Because of the state’s new overtime rules for regulation, Swampscott didn’t get a point despite forcing extra time.
“That’s lousy,” said Faia.
Collins gave the Generals a 1-0 lead after 15 minutes, converting a 2-on-1 rush with Stidsen and wiring a shot into the top corner of the Swampscott net from down the left wing boards.
“It was a really nice play,” said Collins, whose three goals are tied for the team lead. “I came up on the left wing and Will made a nice pass to me, and we broke in 2-on-1 on their defenseman. I was looking to get it back to Will, but saw the top corner of the net was open so I shot — and scored.”
Collins’ power play rebound goal, beating Bouffard low stick side, doubled Hamilton-Wenham’s lead 11-plus minutes into the second.
“Charlie’s one of these guys who have really matured and realize the speed that they have and how to use it,” said Ryan. “He and Will worked really well together tonight. They’re realizing, ‘Hey, it’s my time.’”
But Swampscott responded just 57 seconds later as Kody Langevain backhanded in his own rebound off of heavy pressure in front of Miller.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Swampscott 2 (OT)
Lynn Jets Invitational Championship Game
at Connery Rink, Lynn
Swampscott 0 1 1 0 2
Hamilton-Wenham 1 1 0 1 3
First period: HW, Charlie Collins (Will Stidsen, Peter Gourdeau), 9:04.
Second period: HW, Collins (Lucas Hunt, Stidsen), ppg, 11:21; S, Kody Langevain (Quinn Hitchcock), 12:18.
Third period: S, Zack Pierce (Derek Faia, Aidan Sprauge), 14:38.
Overtime: HW, Stidsen (Evan Haughey, Aidan Clarke), 1:06.
Saves: S, Jason Bouffard 20; HW, Cooper Miller 15.
Records: S, 2-3; HW, 3-2.