MARBLEHEAD — It’s tough to beat a team three times in one season, especially when you don’t play your best.
The Peabody girls hoop squad found that out the hard way in the opening round of the IABBO Board 130 Larry McIntire Classic at Marblehead. The usually high scoring Tanners couldn’t put a single point on the board in the first eight minutes as Masconomet earned a wire to wire 43-32 victory to advance to the finals at 4:15 on President’s Day.
The Chieftains played outstanding defense, clogging the middle and making Logan Lomasney work extra hard for her game-high 18 points. She was the only Tanner in double digits while Mia Theberge (17 points) Kaleigh Monagle (13), and Taylor Bovardi (10) led Masco.
One of the goals the Chieftains had this season was beating Peabody, and there was extra motivation with two of McIntire’s granddaughters, Taylor and Riley Bovardi, starting for Masco. Riley didn’t have any points, but pulled down a dozen rebounds and helped contain Lomasney with outstanding defense.
“The girls worked extra hard to try to stop Logan,” said Masco coach Todd Sundstrom. “She is such a good player we had to collapse on her using Riley, Theberge, Angie Lalikos and Taylor Bovardi, who all did an excellent job.
“This is a very special tournament for our girls with the Bovardis wanting to win and honor their grandfather’s memory,” Sundstrom continued. “We have such respect for Peabody we knew this wouldn’t be easy, and we’re thrilled to be in the finals.”
Things started off unbelievably bad for the Tanners, who trailed 9-0 after the opening quarter. It was hard to believe Peabody did not manage a single point in the first eight minutes, and they ultimately could never dig out of that hole.
Peabody often only had one shot before the speedy Chieftains (13-6) grabbed a rebound and went the other way. Many times Masco didn’t score on the first try, but hauled down a rebound and either put it in or went to the foul line.
Peabody trailed 21-15 at the half after eight points by Lomasney and a big three from Ally Bettencourt. Abby Bettencourt made some terrific passes to set up Lomasney, but when the Tanners cut the deficit to two points in the second quarter Theberge answered with back to back jump shots to increase Masco’s cushion.
“They wanted it more than we did,” said Peabody coach Stan McKeen, who saw his team lose to an NEC squad for the first time all season and now faces another tough opponent in Fenwick in the consolation game at 1 p.m. on Monday.
“We couldn’t throw in outside shots like we usually do which opens up the middle. They were getting those long shots while we weren’t. When that happens we’re in trouble, especially against a good team.”
It was the long bombs by Monagle in the middle two quarters that helped her team increase the lead to 11 points heading into the final frame, but the biggest factor was the smothering defense by the whole team that created turnovers. Riley Bovardi had five steals, and her sister Taylor four.
“Lomasney has been a killer for us, and we knew we had to do a better job boxing out,” said the younger sister, who is only a sophomore. “I really enjoy helping out on defense, and Mia (Theberge) did a great job, too. For my family being in the finals of my grandfather’s tourney is very important.”
“This was an amazing game,” added senior captain Monagle. “We don’t usually get to play the same team three times, and we all worked hard to come away with the win. Everyone contributed, and it’s special for us because of the Bovardi’s wanting to win it so much for their grandfather.”
■■■
Bishop Fenwick lost to North Andover, 50-35, in the first game of the McIntire Tourney and will play Peabody in the consolation at 1 p.m. on Monday. Cecilia Kay led the Crusaders with another double-double (13 points, 16 rebounds), while freshman Anna Fertonani chipped in 11 points and three assists.
“North Andover is really good, but this shouldn’t be a 15-point loss,” said Fenwick coach Adam DeBaggis, his team now 12-7. “Cecilia was Cecilia, and Anna played tough, smart basketball.”
Masconomet 43, Peabody 32
IAABO Board 130 Larry McIntire Classic at Marblehead
Peabody: Mendonca 0-0-0, Lomasney 7-4-18, T. Bettencourt 2-0-5, Abby Bettencourt 0-0-0, Coburn 1-0-2, Ally Bettencourt 2-0-5, Bettencourt 1-0-2, Elizabeth Bettencourt 0-0-0. Totals: 13-4-32.
Masconomet: Theberge 7-2-17, R. Bovardi 0-0-0, Dumont 0-0-0, T. Bovardi 4-1-10, Monagle 4-2-13, Lalikos 0-0-0, Nolan 1-0-2, Allen 0-1-1. Totals: 16-6-43.
Halftime: 21-15, Masconomet
3-Pointers: P — T. Bettencourt, Ally Bettencourt; M — Monagle (3), Theberge, T. Bovardi
Records: Masconomet 13-6, Peabody 15-3.
