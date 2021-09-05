Hempstead Stadium on the campus of Endicott College had been dark for way too long ... at least in terms of hosting a football game.
The Gulls' home nest was rocking on Saturday afternoon and the squad's defense treated the fans to a lights out second performance to propel Endicott to a 27-14 victory over visiting St. Lawrence.
It was Endicott's first home late November of 2019, when they destroyed Dean College in a New England Bowl game to wrap up a 9-2 season. Head coach Paul McGonagle had the Endicott program on the rise and there was a lot of optimism going into 2020, but the Division 3 season was cancelled across the country as COVID-19 kept its hold on most of the college sports world.
With some new faces and plenty of holdovers, Endicott put New England on notice that things are still looking up for this 2021 campaign.
Though the win was of the come-from-behind variety, the Gulls defense made sure there wasn't much danger after halftime. Led by All-American defensive tackle Sam Opont, Endicott held St. Lawrence to 71 yards of offense and four first downs after halftime. The Blue-and-Green won the turnover battle, 4-1, thanks to interceptions from Tyler Davis, Joe Pagett (7 tackles) and James Day. Linebacker Medhi Squalli had a big day as well with nine stops.
That effort let junior QB Joe Leonard, making his first career start, settle in. He threw for 256 yards and a pair of scored with a 10-yard strike to Tewksbury's Shane Aylward tying things up (14-14) early in the third quarter.
The first of two Ryan Smith field goals from 32 yards away gave the Gulls the lead for good (17-14) later in the third. Leonard called his own number for a touchdown plunge to essentially put the game away as Endicott finished on a 21-0 run to erase that had been a 14-6 halftime deficit.
Geoffrey Ingrando caught an 18-yard TD pass in the first quarter as Endicott drew first blood. The Saints bounced back with QB Tyler Grochot scoring a rushing TD and tossing another but the Gull defense locked down after that.
Leoanrd completed passes to eight receivers for Endicott with Everett Knowlton leading the bunch with 65 yards. Aylward caught five and Anthony Bracamonte caught six.
It was the second straight second opening win for Endicott and fourth straight going back to the end of the 2019 season. They're now 17-6 under McGonagle and host Worcester Polytech next Friday under the lights in another non-league bout.