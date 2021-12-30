STONEHAM — What should’ve been a satisfying championship victory in the Stoneham Holiday Tournament instead turned into a disappointing first loss of the season for the Masconomet boys hockey team Thursday night.
The host Spartans rallied for three unanswered goals in the third period, including two within the game’s final 48 seconds, to stun the Chieftains, 5-4, and capture the title at Stoneham Arena.
Trailing by a goal, Stoneham (2-3) pulled its goaltender with 1:15 remaining and, with an extra skater on the ice, tied the game with 48 seconds to go in regulation. Joe Aronis was credited with the goal, but it appeared to go off of a Masconomet player’s stick and past netminder Nick Santangelo ( 21 saves).
Then, after a Masconomet scoring chance in the dying moments, Spartans captain Joe Kranefuss got the puck in his own end, took it through the neutral zone and cut towards the left wing as he entered the offensive zone. He flung a backhand shot on net that eluded Santangelo for the winner with just 6.1 seconds left on the clock.
“We didn’t bury the chances we had early. That’s certainly how it felt,” said Masconomet head coach Andrew Jackson.
Aiden Goulding made 24 saves in net for Stoneham, robbing the Chieftains on a number of sterling scoring chances out front. Other times, Masconomet seemed to wait to long to shoot or sailed the attempts wide of the cage.
Masconomet (3-1), which took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission following goals from Jack Mertz and Michael Bevilacqua, responded after Stoneham tied the game on two snipes by captain Dan Storella early in the second.
First, Mertz bagged his second tally of the night of a goalmouth scramble at the 11-minute mark, with Ben Cohen assisting. Sophomore standout A.J. Sacco then made it 4-2, with linemates Chris O’Grady and Nick McMillan earning the helpers, by going hard to the net to follow up a rebound and flicking it home.
But a penalty shot goal by the Spartans’ Kolby Horgan cut the Masconomet lead to one, setting the stage for his team’s late game heroics.
“We need to make better decisions, both when we have the puck and when we’re defending it,” said Jackson.
Storella, a physical specimen who skated well with a rocket shot, finished the night with four points for Stoneham.
Mertz’s first goal for Masconomet was set up by a terrific forecheck by both he and captain Rich Guarino, who used both their sticks and their skates to keep the puck hemmed in the Spartans’ zone through constant pressure, wearing down the defense and eventually resulting in the goal.
Masconomet returns to action Monday at the Valley Forum in Haverhill against Bishop Fenwick (6:45).
Stoneham 5, Masconomet 4
Stoneham Holiday Tournament final at Stoneham Arena
Masconomet 2 2 0 4
Stoneham 0 2 3 5
First period: M, Jack Mertz (Rich Guarino, Josh Brann), 5:54; M, Michael Bevilacqua (Nick McMillan, A.J. Sacco) 10:42.
Second period: S, Dan Storella (Joe Kranefuss), :07; S, Storella (Conor Day), 3:21; M, Mertz (Ben Cohen), 11:00; M, Sacco (Chris O’Grady, N. McMillan), 13:14.
Third period: S, Kolby Horgan (penalty shot), 3:05; S, Joe Aronis (Storella, Gavin Tobias), 14:12; S, Kranefuss (Storella, Tobias), 14:54.
Saves: M, Nick Santangelo 21; S, Aiden Goulding 24.
Records: M, 3-1; S, 2-3.