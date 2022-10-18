BOSTON — The last time the Boston Celtics took the floor at TD Garden for a meaningful game, they had their season ended by the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
On Tuesday night, a hungry group returned to a revamped, Bill Russell dedicated parquet to embark on a new campaign they hope will end differently come June.
With stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown back as centerpieces surrounding the likes of Al Horford, Marcus Smart and newcomer Malcolm Brogdon, Boston remains a favorite to finally capture that elusive 18th championship. But as great as the Celtics look on paper, and as great as they looked during last year’s run, nothing is guaranteed in what appears to be the most stacked Eastern Conference in recent memory.
Opening night opponent Philadelphia was just the first of many big tests early on for the Green. A lot of things will have to go right if Boston is to get back to the promised land and deliver a title. Here’s some storylines to look out for as the 2022-23 season gets underway.
Changing of the guard
Joe Mazzulla takes over as head coach following Ime Udoka’s season long suspension from the team. The 34-year-old joins former Celtics assistant Will Hardy (now the head coach of the Utah Jazz) as the youngest coach in the NBA. It’s very early, but Boston players have already been extremely vocal in backing their new leader and appear eager and ready to compete for him.
Is it unfortunate that Udoka won’t be back on the sidelines after leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first year at the helm? Absolutely. But the NBA is a player’s league, and as long as Mazzulla — who’s already well versed with Boston’s system — doesn’t try to do too much while still motivating his talented group, I firmly believe the team won’t miss a beat. Only time will tell.
Health concerns
Newly acquired sharpshooter Danilo Gallinari is likely out for the season with a torn ACL. Starting big man and defensive anchor Robert Williams III can’t seem to shake his recurring knee issues and will miss at least the next six weeks. Newcomer Malcolm Brogdon has battled injury woes throughout his career ... you get the picture.
Teams across the league deal with injuries year in and year out; it’s part of the game. But staying healthy and whole come playoff time is as important a factor as anything else. and if Boston can’t do that, their chances at a title decrease drastically.
How will Brogdon fit in?
First and foremost, the 29-year-old Brogdon needs to stay available. He’s played in more than 70 regular season games just once in his six-year career, doing so as a rookie with Milwaukee back in 2016-17. Brogdon is a terrific player and his transition into Boston’s lineup appears to be a seamless one on paper.
He’s intelligent, crafty and particularly strong defensively. He can handle the rock at the point, he’s an efficient passer, and he rarely makes mistakes (as evidenced by his 1.8 turnovers per game for his career). Brogdon came off the bench in Tuesday’s opener, and that will likely remain the same moving forward. But his consistent play will unquestionably be paramount to the team’s sustained success.
Star power
We all know what Tatum and Brown are capable of at this point in their careers. Brown should be able to breathe a little bit easier with offseason trade rumors surrounding the 25-year-old officially gone with the wind. However, if Boston is unable to fulfill their potential this season, we could very well be headed for another tumultuous offseason filled with question marks as to whether the talented duo can get it done.
For all intents and purposes, this may be the pair’s last chance to reach greatness together. Personally, I believe breaking them up would be the wrong decision regardless of what unfolds in 2022-23. They’re certainly capable of answering the bell in what will be their sixth consecutive season playing alongside each other, and the time to do just that has arrived.
¢¢¢
Boston and Philly battled to a 63-63 tie at halftime of Tuesday’s season opener. For the most part, Mazzulla’s rotation was as expected: Tatum, Brown, Horford, Smart and Derrick White as starters with Grant Williams, Brogdon, Sam Hauser and Blake Griffin coming off the bench.
But in a somewhat surprising development, newcomer Noah Vonleh was the first guy off the bench. The 27-year-old former first round pick made the Celtics 15-man roster after an impressive preseason, but earning a spot in the nightly rotation wasn’t necessarily expected.
Vonleh, who hails from nearby Haverhill, led the team in first half bench minutes (13) on Tuesday, matching up against Sixers’ superstar Joel Embiid on the defensive end and holding his own. Whether or not this was a matchup specific move by Mazzulla remains to be seen, but it does appear Vonleh can offer some stability in the paint on both ends of the floor — especially with Williams III out for the foreseeable future.
