For as long as he can remember, Eric Demers has had a burning passion for hoops.
Whether he was heaving the ball at a 6-foot high rim when he was four or five years old, or dropping in triple after triple for his current team at Gordon College, the standout guard always had a knack for scoring, too.
He was one of the top point-getters during his high school days at Falmouth High and went on to make an immediate impact on the offensive end as a freshman at Gordon. But what Demers is doing in his farewell collegiate campaign with the Scots is wildly impressive even for his standards.
The 6-foot-1 sharpshooter is currently leading the nation in scoring — not just in Division 3, but all of the NCAA divisions — at a ridiculous 33.7 points-per-game clip. He’s scored at least 30 points in all but three games this winter and has hit the 20-point mark in each of the 21 times he’s taken the court.
“I think that I’ve always kind of had that goal in the back of my mind, but to do it the way I am and to actually live it out is something totally different,” Demers said on leading the country in scoring. “If you were to tell me I would score over 30 in 14 straight games, I probably wouldn’t believe you.”
But that’s exactly what he’s done.
Following a string of back-to-back 40-plus point outbursts against Nichols (49 with nine 3-pointers) and Plymouth State (42 with another nine 3-pointers) back in mid-December, Demers has gone off for 39 points, 32, 31, 32, 32, 38, 37, 31, 35, 32, 32 and 31 in succession. He narrowly missed out on an even longer 30-point streak, scoring 28 in the game prior to his 49-point explosion.
On top of that, the gifted offensive weapon dropped 41 earlier in the year at Salem State, and even torched Division 1 Hartford for 42 big ones in an exhibition clash in November.
Now Demers has always had a great jump shot. In fact, that’s the main reason Gordon head coach Tod Murphy and his staff were so excited to bring him on five years ago. But it’s Demers’ work ethic and dedication to his craft that’s truly turned him into the top priority on every opposing team’s scouting report.
Unfortunately for those opposing defenses, it’s one thing to prepare for him, and an entirely different animal actually trying to stop him.
“He just works so darn hard,” said Murphy. “That was the one thing about Eric that I always respected and he’s been like that pretty much since I’ve known him. And he’s always been very intelligent about it. For him, it was always about taking the next step; not going six steps in advance, but to simply be better than he was the previous year or the previous month.
“He goes into every game thinking he’s the best player on the court,” Murphy added. “He’s a team player and tries to get his team involved too, but he also knows that when he needs to he can beat his man and get us a bucket. I think that hard work breeds confidence and that’s what I see with Eric.”
Murphy and Demers also both spoke about the latter’s time training with NBA trainer Jordan Lawley in California last summer, saying that the experience was extremely beneficial to his game.
Battling to the top
As explained by Murphy, Demers leap to stardom didn’t occur overnight. He’s always attacked the game with patience and attention to detail as he worked towards acquiring his current skillset.
As a freshman at Gordon, Demers started all 26 games but shot just 40 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from distance en route to a points per game average of 12.4. A year later as a sophomore, he started things on a similar trajectory before breaking his foot and missing all but seven games. Luckily, Demers was able to redshirt and repeat his sophomore campaign a year later — and that’s when he made his first notable jump on the court.
Following a rehab process he says was strictly about keeping weight off his foot and allowing it to properly heal, Demers came out for the 2017-18 season on a mission. He returned to the lineup and started all 27 games, playing an average of 30.6 minutes in those contests. His scoring jumped to 23.4 points per night and his efficiency climbed to 47.8 percent from the field and 42 percent from the 3-point arc.
Playing alongside talented big man Garrisson Duvivier and a well rounded Scots’ lineup certainly made things easier for Demers, and he didn’t have to go off for 30-plus a night to help his team win.
But make no mistake about it: if he wanted to, he could have.
“Could he have been among the leading scorers in the country last year or the year before? Yeah, I think he could have,” said Murphy. “But he didn’t need to because we had so many other good players. He didn’t need to score 34 a night for us to compete, but he was always capable of it.”
Demers went on to post an eerily similar stat line as a junior, but again, that was more than his team needed from him. The Scots won 23 games that season before bowing out to Nichols in the Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament championship.
With Duvivier now graduated, as well as a slew of other key seniors from last year like Noah Szilagyi and Jake Haar, Demers has taken it upon himself to let loose offensively and leave it all on the floor. He’s fired off at least 20 shots in every game but two this winter, and has done so with textbook efficiency.
He’s drilled at least three 3-pointers in all but one (!) game this season and he hardly comes off the court.
With Gordon currently sitting at 11-11 with three regular season games to play, it doesn’t appear Demers’ torrid pace will slow down any time soon. He and the Scots are fighting for a higher seed in the upcoming conference tournament, and Demers would love nothing more than to wrap up his collegiate career with a bang.
“We’re just trying to take it one game at a time and focus on the next opponent,” said Demers, whose team will play at Salve Regina on Saturday (3 p.m.) before wrapping up the year against University of New England on Wednesday and at Nichols next Saturday.
“We don’t want to allow certain teams to get season sweeps on us because of how close the conference is. Everything is based on tie breakers so these last three games are definitely more important than past years.”
Looking ahead
While Demers is solely focused on finishing the season strong, the thought of continuing his basketball career past college has certainly crossed his mind.
In fact, he and his wife Lauren, whom he met at Gordon and now lives with in Beverly, have already started the process of looking overseas. Demers’ hope is to land somewhere where he will be given a real opportunity to play; he’ll head back out to California in March to set up some meetings and see where things take him.
“My wife and I have decided we’re going to try and chase the basketball dream and play overseas,” he said.
If for whatever reason that doesn’t pan out, Demers can lean on his two degrees in Recreation, Sport and Wellness and Business Administration to land a job in a field he loves.
Anyone who’s seen him play the game of basketball, however, would be wise not to bet against him.
ERIC DEMERS’ GORDON CAREER BY THE NUMBERS
Year Games Played Games Started Minutes per game 3-pointers 3-point percentage Points PPG
2015-16 26 26 27.8 47 .338 322 12.4
*2016-17 7 6 28.7 14 .378 103 14.7
2017-18 27 27 30.6 100 .420 631 23.4
2018-19 28 27 32.1 87 .394 655 23.4
2019-20 21 21 36.4 118 .415 707 33.7**
Career-highs in bold
* Missed majority of season due to injury and redshirted
** Leads nation in scoring
2019-20 notables
— Has scored at least 24 points in all 21 games this season
— Has scored at least 30 points in 18 games including each of the past 14 contests
— Has surpassed 40 points three times, including a career-high 49 in OT loss to Nichols
— Has made at least two 3-pointers in all 21 games this season; has made at least five 3-pointers in 13 games
— Made career-high nine 3-pointers in back-to-back games against Nichols and Plymouth State
Other noteworthy awards and achievements
— Recognized by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) when he was named the USBWA NCAA Div. 3 Player of the Week as well as being named to the D3hoops.com team (one of five players recognized nationally by position) that same week.
— Four-time Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Player of the Week this season
— Gordon College men’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer with a current tally of 2,418 points
