BOXFORD — It had to end sometime.
Masconomet had not lost a single field hockey game in the Northeastern Conference since entering the league in 2020, winning three straight championships and prevailing in 35 of the 37 contests they had played, with two ties.
But on Tuesday afternoon, Gloucester High not only ended that lengthy run — they did so emphatically.
Captain Abby Lowthers had a hat trick and goaltender Keagan Jewell turned aside all six shots that came her way as the Fishermen dominated the action in a 4-0 triumph at the Boxford Turf Field.
"This is huge; it really pumps us up for the rest of the season," said Lowthers on her team's first-ever win over Masconomet.
The Fishermen left no doubt as to what the outcome would be, racing out to a two-goal lead just six-and-a-half minutes in and extending it to three goals by halftime. Lowthers finished her hat trick early in the third quarter to make it 4-0, and despite some of Masconomet's best offensive pressure later in that stanza, the visitors left as streak busters.
"We're a team that recognizes that every team is going to bring it every time they play us," said Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley-Gove, her team now 2-1 on the season. "So we always have to show up ready to play."
A very young Masconomet team had won its first two games of the season by a combined 14-0 before running into the powerful Fishermen Tuesday. It wasn't so much that the Chieftains played poorly; it was more a case that Gloucester took charge early and dictated the play for most of the afternoon.
"It's the reality of the situation," said Masconomet (2-1) coach Liz Dean on the end of her team's lengthy unbeaten streak. "I hate to say we're young; it's more that they're developing. The play well together, they're learning and figuring it out and doing a great job at it. We just have to grow."
As for Gloucester, Dean remakred "they're conditioned, they know how to attack the net, and man that goalie ... she was great."
Goalie Sam Serio was busy in the Masconomet net, turning aside 15 shots. Eight of those came during the second quarter.
Anna Cirelli and Lily Pregent also had excellent games for the Fishermen at forward. Cirelli threw a nice pass to Lowthers in transition for the game's first goal, and Pregent made it 2-0 after breaking through the Masconomet defense and scoring.
Midfielder Ella Costa got the ball over to Lowthers for a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter, and Lowthers connected again in the third, tallying off a corner scramble at the far right post.
"I feel like I played my position space-wise really well," said Lowthers. "I was in the right place at the right time for those goals."
Ari Scola was, in addition to Costa, another midfielder who "made things happen" Tuesday, according to Riley-Gove, while Anna Hafey started defensively.
Masconomet got particularly strong performers from seniors Avery Magnifico and captain Sophie Doumas.
"It stinks to not get on the board," said Dean, "but it wasn't from lack of effort. The girls were driving (the net), shooting, moving the ball, doing the right things. It's just a matter of connecting each piece at the right time."